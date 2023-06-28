Jordynn Gould has a job that many might envy, one that finds her at many concert performances — all of them, in fact, at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, better known as CMAC. She is the Marketing and Public Relations Director at the venue. She has held the job for two years, but it is not her first go-round in the marketing/PR industry.
A graduate of Red Jacket High School, she went on to earn a degree at Keuka College. She quickly found marketing jobs in the financial and tech fields, along with acquiring freelance accounts that included the Keuka Lake Wine Trail. She also held the public relations and marketing job at New York Culinary & Wine Center (now New York Kitchen).
Married with two kids, Jordynn, 37, lives in Canandaigua, where much of her job is done from home. She uses shared office space at CMAC when needed.
She attends all the concerts and takes on many responsibilities that include handling the photo and reporter credential requests, and ensuring we, the media, know the proper guidelines in place for each performer. For example, most artists allow us to shoot only the first three songs of a show. Locations usually vary between right in front of the stage or back a ways, by the soundboard. Jordynn accompanies us, herding us in and out as directed.
The inset photo shows a framed small selection of the many concert press passes I’ve received over the years from a variety of venues including CMAC. The photo of Jordynn is from a Ontario Chamber of Commerce event that was held at the venue.
Of course, when there is a band/performer that one likes, it is pretty cool to be at CMAC as a photographer. If it is one I don’t care for, then after three songs I am out of there.
Not so for Jordynn. Se is there well before the start and stays ’til the finish, whether she cares for the music or not. In addition, she oversees the social media end of things, where she will post images and videos online (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). She sometimes has to, in real time, update the weather, ticket and/or parking situations on those accounts. Actually, she monitors the CMAC social media accounts, and they include many questions often asking what can or can’t be allowed through the gate, ticket status (still available for sale), etc. She said she responds to all the inquiries.
So what happens when the summer concert season ends? Well, that is when the real work starts for the next year. That will includes figuring out the best use of the budget she is given for each confirmed show. Ultimately, it is up to Jordynn to come up with a marketing plan and strategy for radio, social media, newspapers and television as shows are booked.
The Finger Lakes Times published a very sharp-looking, full-page ad recently showing the complete concert schedule for this year. An advertising agency didn’t design it; Jordynn put it together.
There are two major indicators that may serve as a barometer as to how well Jordynn performs her job. First, the interest in CMAC is so good that there is a waiting list for those who wish to sponsor and to be a VIP. In addition — and I challenged her on this — she forwarded me an article to confirm that Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert and live music industry, ranked the venue as the No. 1, top-selling amphitheater in New York state and the Northeast, the No. 8 top-selling amphitheater in the United States, and the No. 10 top-selling amphitheater in the world. The poll ranks amphitheaters by ticket sales from Jan. 1, 2022, to Sept. 19, 2022.
I think their timing was fortunate. They now book many country music acts, a genre that is extremely popular these days. It is done through their promoter Brooklyn Made Presents.
Jordynn is hoping for a long career at CMAC. She loves her job and finds it fun, but also challenging. Every show is different, so much so that each is its own product. It is up to her to find the correct market for it. This sometimes involves some pivoting and juggling of things. But that is likely no problem, as she answered in a previous interview, “So much of what you do as a marketing manager is how you approach things, being able to step outside of the box and think about how somebody else will comprehend or react to something.”
