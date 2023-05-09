I stopped at the last indoor farmers and craft market of the season at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center recently. It was well attended and featured a variety of vendors.
I was drawn to one table, where an array of colorful — and what turned out to be different — species of mushrooms was for sale. They are pictured in the accompanying background photo.
As a photographer, I found it visually interesting and soon found myself wanting to learn more about the fungi. Not because I like to eat mushrooms — I don’t, nor are they particularly good for my Crohn’s disease — but I was fascinated.
So, I ended up venturing out to the town of Varick on the east side of Seneca Lake and meeting Alaric Strauss and Julie Rindfleisch at their farm and home to their business: Mush Love Greens. It includes the production of unusual culinary mushrooms and a variety of other things.
It is important to mention right off the bat that they in no way have anything to do with growing psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic alkaloid that is a schedule I drug — and is illegal. What they do grow, using sustainable farm practices, are many different species for eating and cooking, as well as others geared toward medicinal purposes for those customers interested in all things homeopathic.
What I came to learn is how complicated the process is to grow mushrooms. Each fungi has its own characteristics and growing patterns. It was a process that took Alaric a few years to read about, educate himself and, he admits, fail a few times before getting to where they are now.
Fortunately, the area’s mushroom-growing community is a close-knit one, readily helping each other out.
If your perception was that the mushrooms would all be grown outside on logs, etc., well, you’d be wrong. The majority of the process takes place inside their home with a lab, indoor tents, foggers for humidity, vents, and fans for fresh air.
Without getting too technical, the process goes like this:
Mushrooms are fungus and don’t produce seeds; rather they reproduce through spores. They are non-vascular and form underground strands referred to as mycelium. Mycelium helps in collecting food for the fungus. To grow mushrooms from spores, one must germinate the spores in a sterile environment with a substrate that the mycelia can break down and absorb nutrients. The mycelia will expand, moving along the life cycle until it fruits, producing mushrooms.
A single mushroom can release billions of microscopic spores. Mushroom spores require specific conditions to grow. Mushrooms grow on organic matter containing lignin, cellulose, starch, and sugar. They also require plenty of nitrogen like other plants. Since they cannot manufacture these nutrients independently, they have a root system resembling a white thread network. This system establishes in the soil before any growth appears.
The order of steps are: preparation, inoculation, sterilization, incubation, and fruiting. The quality and quantity of mushrooms harvested depend heavily on the growing conditions for incubation and fruiting.
This brief explanation still seems complex, but it is the simplest explanation for us laypeople.
Mushrooms can stay healthy and fresh for 10 days after harvesting. Alaric and Julie sell their product within 48 hours of harvest for top quality and freshness.
They have individual customers and also contract with some restaurants. If a restaurant has a specific species they plan to use, they must give Alaric a good six weeks from spore to store.
Mush Love Greens delivers their product to places in Geneva, Waterloo, Auburn, and Skaneateles. For anyone interested in being part of their Geneva area subscription service that delivers every Friday — or with any other inquiries about deliveries or something else — call 315-730-2715.
How did the couple get into growing mushrooms? Years after relocating here from Colorado in 2000 to take over his grandparents’ farm and growing an assortment of vegetables and herbs, one of his stepchildren asked, why aren’t you growing mushrooms? That was four years ago. It was the impetus, without knowing how much time and knowledge was needed, to make it work.
Alaric and Julie refer to themselves as “Earth Muffins,” which is defined as environmentally conscience, socially aware, recyclers, preferring natural products, and supporters of mom-and-pop shops ahead of large consumer corporations.
Mushroom lovers should consider supporting this small farm.