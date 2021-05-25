Few would disagree the current wealth gap in the United States is likely the widest it’s ever been. The coronavirus pandemic did nothing to help as unemployment rates remain at double digits and food insecurity has increased for so many low-income people, while the rich continue to benefit from record stock market numbers and more.
I am surprised how often I think about the wealth disparity in our country. Not because it has affected me directly but more because my job has me out and about seeing the everyday lives of so many.
I see young folks of Generation Z and Generation Alpha having to live at home or maybe needing roommates for an apartment because they are unable to afford the costs of rent, car payment and incidentals on their own — something many of us Baby Boomers didn’t really worry about too much. We may not have saved a whole lot in our 20s, but we at least were able to pay the bills.
It boggles my mind to think that when one enters the world it is essentially a crap shoot, luck of the draw or just plain predestined fate as to whether you might face a life of struggles and challenges to rise above the roadblocks confronting many low-income families.
The running start at the other end of the spectrum is knowing your kids will likely be able to attend college, maybe own their own home and other things that the almighty dollar can provide.
It could have gone either way for me when I was born 10 minutes after my twin sister in 1956. My paternal grandmother was an independent, if not wild, woman of the Roaring Twenties who was a master seamstress in the garment district of New York City. She divorced my paternal grandfather whom I never met. He ended up poor and destitute and buried in a pauper’s grave site.
My maternal grandparent side was a different story. Also part of the garment industry in New York City, they achieved great success, providing an economic foundation for the future of our family.
That brings me to this week’s “Bigger Picture” subject. Libby Hughes considers herself a “miracle baby.” Not because the former assistant coach of crew at William Smith College was born prematurely or overcame serious health issues (she wasn’t and didn’t). But for how life has turned out for her and her parents.
Libby is pictured showing me a photo of her birth mom. It is a photo that Libby, 29, recently was given by her parents. She previously had no idea what her birth mom looked like.
Within hours of birth Libby was handed over to her mom and dad. She says she has known she was adopted for as long as memory serves her. Her biological dad was never in the picture and apparently died a few years ago.
The fact that Libby became a part of this family is the miracle. Her parents were supposed to adopt another baby. They were fully involved with the process and the baby was born, but the birth mother decided she wanted to keep her child.
Libby’s parents were unable to conceive a baby themselves. The adoption process can be emotional and arduous. The fact that this adoption fell through devastated them. Total heartbreak. The feeling of loss was extreme. It was an experience they were fearful of ever trying again.
But then fate stepped in. A woman at the hospital in Baltimore where Libby’s mom worked knew of someone who was expecting a child and was planning to give it up for adoption. They all met, the birth mom (pictured) felt her baby would be going to a good home. Of course, Libby’s parents had to worry that this mom also might have a change of heart and mind.
She didn’t. And Libby, an only child, went on to live a wonderful life in Orient, New York. It is a beautiful area near the far end of Long Island. Her dad is a lawyer and her mom had a few different career opportunities.
Libby attended the all-girls Emma Willard School in Troy where she was captain of the crew team, which won a national championship. She followed that up by attending William Smith, participating in crew here, too. She majored in architecture. A year or two after graduation and training for U23 nationals, she was asked to be an assistant coach at HWS. She accepted the job and has called Geneva home for 11 years ... until last Friday.
Just before the covid outbreak, she had accepted a position to coach crew at the University of Wisconsin. Covid canceled the season, however, and the job didn’t materialize.
To make ends meet she took a position at FLX Fry Bird in Geneva, working her way to manager in a very short time.
Last week she was on her way to Boston with a U-Haul full of possessions. Boston University reached out to her and offered her an assistant crew coach position. The crew community is a tight-knit group and aware of who is where and doing what.
When asked what the future holds, Libby responds she looks at life as a bunch of stepping stones. She is open to considering opportunities that arise as long as she is able to feel fulfilled in whatever she does.
Of course, who knows what life would have been for her if her 19-year-old birth mom had decided to raise her in Baltimore. What we do know is Libby turned out to be a poised, intelligent and productive member of society who loves life and the one she was given.