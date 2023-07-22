I look at this two-part column as an unofficial litmus test as to how the city of Geneva responds to its residents and whether the powers that be will at least try to do the right thing.
A couple of weeks ago I was at the well-attended City Council meeting that was dealing with the vote to censure Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. But it was a couple who stepped up to the podium during public comments to talk about something unrelated that piqued my interest. We got together a few days later to talk.
This is their story.
Jeffrey Clark and his wife, Kadejah, met on Valentine’s Day in 2016 at a church service in Geneva. He was born and raised here. She hails from the Syracuse area. They settled in Lyons. He has two kids from a previous relationship who are with him often, and together they have three boys, ages 6, 5 and 3.
The family decided to begin their search, as first-time homeowners, during the covid pandemic. They looked in Lyons, Marion, Macedon and Geneva. They even put a few offers in, but often were outbid. It was a difficult time for buyers in the real-estate market.
Through the word of a co-worker, Jeff found out about a home for sale at 14 Oak St. in Geneva. They bought it and were moved in by September 2021. They were able to stop paying for a storage unit and moved that stuff — which included lifelong personal items and memorabilia — into the basement.
Their lives changed for the worse just one month later, on Oct. 26, 2021. A hard rain fell, and while they could see the water rising outside, they took a look in their basement and discovered water above the second step up from the bottom of the stairs. They soon would learn that water included sewage. All of their belongings downstairs were ruined.
To make matters worse, their youngest son, who survived his mom’s troubled pregnancy and underwent a kidney transplant, has a very suppressed immune system and lung issues. He was in danger of any accumulating mold, bacteria and mildew exacerbating his problems.
It should be noted that the couple was very specific in asking the sellers of every home they looked at if there were any issues, including flooding. They were told no, and the residence passed a home inspection.
They learned later that Oak Street has been suffering flooding woes for years, and the city seems to have ignored the neighborhood’s cries for help.
Not living in a documented flood zone meant not needing expensive flood insurance. Nor would most think of having it. Without it, though, the Clarks’ insurance covered nothing.
It took a lot of elbow grease, patience and cleaning solutions, but they managed to clean the basement and home themselves so that it posed no danger to any of them.
On April 5, 2023, the family members were out bowling when they received a call from a neighbor asking if all was OK. The street was flooded again. They drove home and again found their basement flooded and sewage in the flood water. Fire and police responded quickly to shut off the gas, etc.
This time, their insurance company paid for professional cleaners, but that did nothing for the angst the Clarks suffered every time it rained.
The straw that finally broke the camel’s back happened July 1. A hard storm pummeled the area, and even as their sump pump did the best it could, no way could it handle that amount of water, as a river flowed down their driveway and toward the drains that were overflowing in the street (second inset from top). Unfortunately, this time the home’s foundation could not stand the pressure any longer, and a back and side wall of the home collapsed (top and bottom inset photos).
Fire and code officers deemed the place unsafe to live in. About a week ago, the city officially posted the red/white condemned sign on the house.
Though it can’t be occupied, the Clarks still have to pay a monthly mortgage of $1,200, which is $300 higher after the last Geneva tax increase.
The whole family has moved into one room at the Fairfield Inn. It was costing them, initially, more than $220 a night. Just recently, an arrangement was made to lower it to about $155 per night.
Kadejah is a stay-at-home mom because her kids are young, and also because the 3-year-old needs constant care because of his ongoing health issues. Jeff, who used to work for the state Canal Corp., now works as a Geneva City School District bus driver in order to have hours similar to his kids, which allows him to be helpful and present father and husband.
DSS has helped with some food benefits, and Red Cross was there in the beginning, for a few days. Though some friends and family have helped out monetarily, the cost of day-to-day living has them on the verge of drowning in debt.
They have put in claims with insurance and the city, but that will take time, with no guarantee of success. However, they say they are not quitters and will move forward to create a normal life for their family — hopefully, in their own home back at 14 Oak St.
On July 9, a short rainstorm passed through Geneva around 6 p.m. Few were affected by it, but even that minor downpour created the storm/sewer drains to back up on Oak Street, as shown by inset photo second from bottom.
A lot of folks in various Finger Lakes locales have been experiencing flooding issues. Nonetheless, I hope readers will consider helping this particular family out. Getting the foundation of their home repaired will be imperative to getting back to some sort of normalcy. Hopefully, Legal Assistance of Western New York can assist with their situation, but for now a GoFundMe has been set up at https://gofund.me/fa2adcbe.
MONDAY: Part II looks at problems in a different part of the city.