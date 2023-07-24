The Clarks who were profiled in the Weekend Edition are not the only family affected by the city’s aging infrastructure during heavy rains. Some other families in historic homes in the Pulteney and Washington street areas of Geneva have been as well.
The diligent work of Julia Hoyle at 132 Pulteney St., and her persistent digging for information about the city’s sewer infrastructure, have paid dividends — figuratively.
Julia and her husband, Kelby Russell, bought their home in 2013. Later, they bought the property next door. Both are beautiful, historic brick buildings built in 1870 and ’82, respectively.
One of the properties developed a major sinkhole issue in 2016. The city came in, dug up some of the backyard, and repaired it. However, the whole neighborhood has not been immune to water issues when it rains hard. Fortunately, nothing had been close to being catastrophic so far.
Then came the storm of April 5, 2023, that created a lot of flooding on Oak Street. It also brought to light some serious issues in Julia’s neighborhood. Two more storms in July exposed new and more serious problems. The top inset photo are the backyards during a July 1 storm.
Julia asked the city Department of Public Works to come out in April and look things over. According to her, they pooh-poohed her concerns. The city’s response is what motivated her to do some serious investigating on her own into the sewer infrastructure below.
First, she reached out to Historic Geneva. They recommended some websites that required Julia to plug in certain variables to bring up relevant content. She would adjust keywords to see articles and materials. The purpose of this tedious process was to hone in on her neighborhood in the 1880s and thereafter.
She later emailed the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., where a librarian directed her to contact the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.
Kelby, through his own research, found the name of J.J.R. Croes, and that was of importance. With that name and the material from Cooperstown, Julia was able to fit together major pieces of the puzzle. She also was able to obtain copies of the original plans (that is not pictured; rather, it is from work the MRB Group did for the city that I obtained).
The sewer line for rain runoff in her neighborhood was the first one built in the city. That happened in 1880. It started near Cortland Street and ran under backyards toward William Street and under the Smith Opera House, eventually spilling into Seneca Lake near the former Ramada. It is called the Cemetery Creek sewer line. Remember, these were built in a time when paved roads didn’t exist yet. Jefferson Street, which floods often as well, has a natural feed into Cemetery Creek.
Interestingly, Julia discovered, in old newspaper articles, that the New York State Board of Health officials called out Geneva for not using an engineer on the first project. As a result, a separate sewer line wasn’t installed, resulting in water and raw sewage found the same pipe. All the sewers to follow in the city were done with the help of Croes. In fact, he was the engineer responsible for the original sewer lines installed in New York City and many other cities in the Northeast.
In what seems like an incredible example of good intuition, Kelby and Julia purchased flood insurance for both properties because of some unanswered concerns. She says they just decided to be “penny-wise but pound-foolish” — in other words, something that is done to save a small amount of money now but that might cost a large amount of money later.
Because the sewer runs under the properties of residents — and there are no easements in place — Julia says city officials in the past have said they can’t do any work. Meanwhile, the residents insist they can since it’s the city’s sewer system. It has been a major point of contention. Allegedly, the city worries a homeowner could refuse access, and then the issue might end up in court with eminent domain issues at stake.
It should be noted there is a distinction between a sewer line that is rain runoff and a sanitary sewer line that deals with sewage from toilets, etc. They are separate, but here, apparently, some still are tied in together.
That is exactly the case for Julia’s neighbor, Linda Sutherland. Her historic home is the site of Wildflower Inn Bed and Breakfast. She recently found out her sewage line ties in directly to the drain runoff line and not to the sanitary one along Pulteney Street. It was discovered when a sinkhole appeared after a recent rainstorm. She had a camera placed in the hole to evaluate the situation. It was clear areas of the line have also collapsed.
Sutherland bought her home and has only lived here since August 2021. So far, it has not hampered her business, and her hope is the city will take quick action so it remains that way.
But the question now needs to be raised: How many other sewage lines are tied into drain runoff lines? Remember, all this, ultimately, ends up in Seneca Lake.
Julia and her neighbors, who now meet routinely to discuss the flooding problems and have become closer as a group, are in agreement the aging sewer line has collapsed in several places. They believe that is likely the main reason for all the new sinkholes now appearing on their properties.
The keystone in one of Julia’s homes has started slipping, and water gushes from the basement area due to water pressure from below during flooding. Her backyard, during the recent flood events, has six inches of water on it (top inset photo).
Within the past week, city DPW crews have been out to Julia’s homes and neighborhood and started evaluating the situation. She had heard nothing from the city from April until now. It may be coincidental, although city officials were aware a newspaper story on the matter was in the works.
City DPW crews were at Julia’s properties again Thursday and made a major discovery. After placing dye in water to flow through the system, and positioning a camera to see the line underground, they found that it wasn’t following the original design plans and now was taking another direction: traveling right under their 138 Pulteney St. home.
While Julia found it, from an historical point of view, fascinating, at the same time it was a bit frightening because it is their home. She seems to think that the situation is so bad the Army Corp of Engineers might have to intervene.
Julia doesn’t look at the city as evil, nor does she feel they harbor bad intentions. However, she feels what has happened comes down to a loss of generational knowledge about what’s below and how to remedy it. Just because something seems right from above the surface doesn’t mean everything is copacetic below.
As Julia says, aptly: “Aging infrastructure is like a facelift which can look nice but the bone structure below could be rotten.” Considering she said this days before the city’s discovery makes it quite prophetic.
Pictured are Julia and her neighbor, Don Friday (accompanying photo), holding up street signs unearthed by DPW Wednesday that had been placed over a field stone entrance sewer hole and covered with dirt many years ago.
First and foremost, Julia feels the city needs to come up with immediate fixes, even if only temporary. Then, look into the correct way to rebuild. If not done right, the weak points in the system will be exposed and create new problems for others.
The Clarks too have confirmed DPW crews have taken an interest in their neighborhood and appear to be looking into getting the storm water to flow properly.
The first line of this series indicated that I looked at this whole situation as an unofficial litmus test as to how the city of Geneva responds to its residents and whether the powers that be will at least try to do the right thing. As of right now, today, one has to give them the benefit of the doubt.
But only time — and rain — will tell.