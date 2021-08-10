I was on Route 89 a few weeks ago, just past Canoga. Police were stopping traffic at an intersection for cyclists competing that day in the IRONMAN 70.3 Musselman, which I was photographing.
I chose to pull over and walk the short distance ahead when, to my surprise, I was greeted by the pooches pictured in the accompanying photo. As soon as I approached the car, they stuck those heads out and barked. Yes, I was completely startled.
There were seven dogs. One is a small Basset Hound puppy that can barely be seen in the far right window. Another is an adult Basset Hound that was not tall enough to join in the others’ fun.
After getting a few photos of the bikers, I headed back to my vehicle, where I approached the “dog car” and asked the driver, a woman in her 20s, “What’s the story with all these dogs?”
She gave a brief answer, I took her name and number for this story, and was on my way.
Turns out all those dogs are rescues that Eli Baniti, 23, and her boyfriend own. They live on a farm in Savannah.
Admittedly, I am judgmental, but I find people who have five, six, seven or more dogs usually are kind and compassionate. As a dog lover myself, I know the energy and love that is required to raise them properly. Juxtapose that with people who have five, six, seven or more cats, and I tend to think of wacky and crazy. Of course that doesn’t mean it is true.
But that is not the whole story. That farm in Savannah also has a few goats, a dozen chickens, one barn cat that is charged with controlling mice, a miniature horse and lastly a horse — and yes, all are rescues. The latter was rescued from a slaughterhouse in Texas and purchased for $800. It was then shipped to Kentucky, where Eli and her boyfriend rented a horse trailer (for $100) and drove there and back in one day.
She lives not far from a pig rescue farm in Savannah, so the obvious question was “Why no pigs?”
Turns out Eli’s dad was pig farmer in Livingston County years ago. She says that particular animal can be destructive, so they are waiting for a proper setup for one at the farm. In due time, it’s expected that a pig will be a member of their clan.
It should be no surprise that Eli works for an area veterinarian as a vet assistant. What is interesting is when she applied for the job she had no real experience in that kind of office setting. It is clear the doctor there recognized her passion for animals and took a chance on her.
The dogs that I initially met included Jasmine (Pit Bull, 9), Lacey (Pit Bull, 6), Bocephus, (Coonhound/Bloodhound mix, 3), Sarge, (Norwegian Elkhound, 3), Tucker (Basset Hound, 2), Rocky (Pit Bull, 4) and a Bassett Hound puppy Eli was taking for her dad that day.
Eli and her father are best friends and call each other daily. He lives in Trumansburg. Once a week she gathers up the dogs and heads there.
Of course, time is limited for Eli. All the animals have to be fed twice a day, starting at 6 a.m. The dogs have separate, portion-controlled food bowls and go to them one by one. They never steal each others’ food.
She likes that they are of different breeds since each shows traits of its individual breed.
On occasion Eli is able to take her horse, Kimber, out for trail rides — she said she can’t get enough of that.
Clearly a compassionate and empathetic person, I asked how she deals with dogs that come into the office during their final dying days? She says it can be tough, but life is a cycle and for every dog that passes a new puppy arrives.
True to her nature. Recently, a woman who lived alone lost her 13-year-old dog. Anyone who has owned and lost such a companion can feel this owner’s pain. Eli decided to present her with a painting she created of the dog.