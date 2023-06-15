Not long ago the Finger Lakes Times published an article written by Louise Hoffman Broach about the restoration of a 16-by-32-foot mural in Wolcott. Originally painted by Brenda Spencer in 2016, the mural had weathered due to northeastern Wayne County’s harsh winters.
What is notable is that each of the three artists currently working on the mural — Cory Reynolds (left), Christina Lauber (second from left), and Beverly Owen (far right) — is going through some personal and serious medical issues that might find most of us retreating to the comfort of our homes to recover rather than turning to a paintbrush.
When I went to school at the Philadelphia College of Art (in 1978), it was one of the few places where a degree could be earned in Art Therapy. Now, it is far more commonplace.
And, it is through the value of art and the creation of it that all three artists are benefiting from the therapy of it, regardless of not having an actual art therapist involved.
The beautiful thing is no artistic talent is necessary for art therapy to succeed because the therapeutic process is not about the artistic value of the work, but rather about finding associations between the creative choices made and a person’s inner life. For some, artwork can be a springboard for reawakening memories that may release more information from the unconscious mind. Others might find the process of making art a distraction to get their thoughts as far away from their day-to-day problems.
In July 2022, Lauber, 40, was diagnosed with a recurrence of a rare and aggressive uterine cancer; it had metastasized. She went through nine rounds of chemo. She had a grapefruit-sized tumor removed prior to her actual cancer diagnosis. She was told the frightening news that she likely had only one year to live.
Twelve days later, she headed to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to start new chemo treatment — and then a miraculous thing happened. She was told that she had been misdiagnosed; she was still very sick, but with the treatment they would be providing they expect her to live, possibly, for decades more.
Her type of cancer has no cure, and while she travels back and forth to NYC often, she still feels she has a new lease on life.
“It has been a fight that’s difficult in every way possible and is far from over,” Christina said. “Creating art with my team is not only a positive outlet, but a reminder that I have too much art left to create, to not survive.”
Christina lives in Newark and obtained a degree in Fine Art from The College at Brockport.
She found out about the group of muralists after meeting Reynolds at a festival. He told her to contact Mark DeCracker (pictured second from right) of Mural Mania if she was interested in being a part of the group.
Mural Mania started out with volunteers painting in 2007. Since then, some professional artists have been hired to paint murals along the Mural Mania trail in Wayne County.
Reynolds, 41, grew up in Wolcott and worked a variety of labor-intensive jobs before enlisting in the Army. He served three years of active duty and one with the National Guard. His experience fighting in the Iraq War in 2003 resulted in him coming home with seven fewer friends — he witnessed one of those deaths. It was a harrowing experience and one that has, after years of denial, been diagnosed as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
The war was the start of his continuing mental health struggles. For 20-plus years, he has battled PTSD. He has been to counseling and group therapies, and takes medication. Painting murals, though, is where he finds great therapy.
He is a self-taught artist with an interest in drawing for a lot of his life. After meeting DeCracker, he too joined the muralists and began painting. He finds painting murals very therapeutic.
“I can honestly say that when your mind is jumbled with nothing but sorrows and hurt, painting murals puts all of that away,” Cory said. “You get lost in the smallest details of your canvas.”
Owen, 73, lives in Newark and also is a self-taught artist. Previously, she found her creative outlet as a hair stylist for many years. Now, she is a Reiki Master who works with natural energies to help people heal.
She was diagnosed with Chronic Maeloid Leukemia in December after a random doctor’s appointment where it was noticed her white blood cell count was way off course. Bev has chosen a homeopathic route to treat her illness but is smart enough to know to have a mainstream medicine doctor “on call” if needed.
She finds combining meditation while painting murals to be extremely beneficial for her well-being. She has been involved with Mural Mania for 13 years.
“Some say I am sick or ill … I say I am a Wounded Painter! I can still paint!” Bev said. “I have missions. First is painting for as long as possible, second is to rise above this diagnosis and heal from it, and third is to bring joy to others through murals.”
Author Thomas Merton summed it up well with this quote: “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”