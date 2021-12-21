The Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus will soon serve as the first state-run veterans cemetery — 11 years after it opened and more than 20 years since the Seneca Army Depot closed.
The 162-acre cemetery is big enough to eventually hold 80,000 gravesites for veterans and their families. As of 2020, New York was one of only four states without a state-run cemetery for veterans.
On Saturday, a nationwide Wreaths Across America event took place, including Sampson. With program changes made to best deal with Covid protocols, close to 800 wreaths were placed by family, friends and volunteers. The wreaths were ordered and delivered from Maine, arriving on site Thursday.
This year, Tiffany Folk took on her first year of responsibility as site coordinator for the Wreaths Across America event at Sampson. Her duties involved organizing the laying of wreaths and the speakers scheduled to appear.
During her own speech Folk offered these words: “We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”
She went on to quote President Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
Currently, Folk is the Republican commissioner for the Seneca County Board of Elections.
Two of her family members have been laid to rest at this cemetery: her father, a 20-year veteran of the Army, and, tragically, her son, who died as a victim of suicide. Being under the age of 21 and having family members (father and grandfather) as veterans allows Tristan to be buried at Sampson. Her son had plans to join the military and was on a wait list for the Coast Guard at the time of his passing.
Sadly. today marks the fourth anniversary of his death.
Naturally, the death of her son has had a tremendous impact on Folk. She made the conscious decision to try and channel her grief into strength by helping others who may be having a mental health crisis. The foundation her family created — The Tristan Foundation — aims to brings awareness to suicide prevention and treatment. Her work in this area extends to other organizations in Seneca County dealing with the issue, including the Seneca County Suicide Coalition. She also has spoken to lawmakers in Albany about the issue and the funds needed to battle it.
Though Folk’s son was not a veteran at the time of his death, it is important to know that suicide rates among active duty military members and veterans is at an all-time high since recordkeeping began after 9/11. To give you an idea of how serious a situation this is, more than 30,000 active duty personnel and veterans who served after 9/11 have died by suicide. Compare that to the more than 7,000 killed in combat over the same time period.
Of course, suicide is a plague among non-veterans as well, and few communities are excluded from it. Seneca County has taken a big step to confront it.
Margaret Morse, director of Community Services (including Mental Health), spearheaded a drive for a Seneca County Crisis Response Program. It is a mobile response unit for those suffering a mental health crisis. When it is put fully in place early next year, it will consist of teams of two: a certified peer and licensed clinician who will be available for 24/7 response. It will include assisting police as needed, as well as situations when law enforcement is not needed.
Readers should be aware of how big a deal this is since rural areas don’t usually have the finances nor clout to obtain such a program. Morse was able to obtain a grant; as a result, the county is currently hiring peer and licensed mental health professionals to serve the county, those in crisis, as well as others.