One just never knows when and if they might get unexpectedly “discovered.” It’s always an incredibly long shot, but it does happen.
Rosario Dawson was 15, sitting on the front porch of an apartment building in New York City, when a movie director walked by and invited her to audition. She did, was cast in the movie “Kids,” and the rest — as they say — is history.
Norma Jean Baker was doing her part during WWII, working in an arms factory. She caught the eye of a photographer. Soon after, she was on her way to becoming the movie star named Marilyn Monroe.
Ellen Pompeo of “Grey’s Anatomy” was working as a bartender in New York City, and Chris Pratt was waiting tables in Hawaii, when both were plucked from obscurity.
The Finger Lakes Film Co. has now dropped anchor in our area. It is headquartered in a studio at {span}the Geneva Enterprise Development Center on North Genesee Street. At its helm is Timothy Pfeffer, 34, who has relocated from Southern California.
Pfeffer is no stranger to the area. His mom grew up in Geneva, and he is a graduate of Penfield High School in Monroe County. He was a star lacrosse player there, good enough to go Division I and play for Marist College.
Long interested in film and photography, he gave up the Marist scholarship and, in his sophomore year, transferred to The Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. The late Rod Serling of “Twilight Zone” fame also went there. The day Pfeffer graduated he headed to Los Angeles; soon, he landed a job working with Roman Coppola — filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and the son of Francis Ford Coppola.
During his 10 years in California he worked on personal film projects while also building a solid commercial client base he still maintains. Check out his website at www.tspfeffer.com or https://vimeo.com/134810922.
He is a screenwriter, cinematographer, director and producer. Last year, he was at the Sundance Film Festival for his involvement with a short film. In 2013, he was nominated for a Video Music Award for his work with the band A-Trak. He has worked with music artists Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly and Kendrick Lamar.
Why leave the hustle and bustle of the City of Angels? Because he looks at himself as more of an outsider who can do his thing beyond the boundaries of California. A lot of his work is done far away — for example, he spent time in the Arctic Circle photographing polar bears for a client.
Pfeffer has been in Geneva for the past two years, getting to know the lay of the land and accessing the community while meeting new people — before launching this new venture. He finds that the area, and hanging out with farmers and winemakers, brings him a sort of peace.
Finger Lakes Film Co. is a new-age visual design house specializing in original content production for brands large and small. From product photography to documentaries, drones to 360 video, Pfeffer hopes to connect business owners and their brands with visual content to help share their stories with the world. Locally, he already is working with Brewery Ardennes, Paul Hobbs Wines, Anthony Road Wine Co., Boundary Breaks Vineyard, Bravery Wines, Nardozzi Companies, Adaptec Solutions, and The North Farm.
Pfeffer is offering a free opportunity for one local person or business — big or very small — to have a video/film created for them to help with their branding for social media or their website. Go to www.fingerlakesfilms.com to apply.
This month, Pfeffer also plans to start filming his original short, narrative film called “The Eastern.” All of it will be done in the area, with local talent. It will be a modern take on the Western genre.
It is one of Pfeffer’s many projects in the works.
So, if a man approaches you who, in my opinion, looks a lot like Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam fame, then maybe, just maybe you could be the next one “discovered.” It’s a long shot, yes, but it does happen.