City of Geneva employee Darrick Russ has filed a discrimination complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights, alleging the city violated Section 296 of the Human Rights Law.
Russ has been employed by the city since 2004. The complaint is dated March 2, 2022.
The City provided written responses to the NYSDHR regarding Russ’ accusations. Some are listed below:
Russ: “I have zero access to perform certain duties of my job. I’m the only person qualified with this job title with no access but all my white coworkers do have access.”
City: Mr. Russ is the only person with the job title “building maintenance worker.” However, he is not the only individual qualified or capable of doing the job. Indeed, in his absence from work the work is performed by other individuals as he is not the only building maintenance worker employed by the City. Mr. Russ has had full and unfettered access to the facilities he has been required to attend. He has an access “fob” allowing entry into facilities and master keys to get into all interior spaces in order to perform his duties. Accordingly, there is no basis to his claim that he does not have access.
I spoke with Russ. He elaborated to say that he covers the Geneva Police Department, City Hall, and Long Pier building. Though he once had a key for the Public Safety Building, he claims it was taken away by former Police Chief Jeff Trickler and has not been given back. “The only access my job allows me to enter is City Hall. I have one key which is to the utility room in the police station. When I am asked to perform duties at the police station, I have to locate a supervisor or others to gain access to the work area.”
Russ: “My inspection for my work van was up in September 2021. I have been requesting for it to be fixed including brakes, tires etc. They inspected my van April 1, 2022 and I still have no new parts — very scary.”
City: When the vehicle Mr. Russ complains of was “uninspected,” it was not being used, as Mr. Russ was off of work for an extended time due to injury. The vehicle Mr. Russ accessed, to the City’s knowledge was never a safety hazard, was not reported as a safety hazard, and parts service, and maintenance to that vehicle was handled in accordance with standard policy and procedure without regard to Mr. Russ’s position or his race. In any event, the vehicle is currently inspected and to the City’s knowledge it is not in need of “new parts.”
Russ says the inspection was up in September 2021. He returned to work in October 2021. Finally an inspection sticker was placed on the van in March 2022 but without repairs done. He has a photo of the dashboard when the van was returned to work and all the dashboard lights were still on. Eventually repairs were completed in April 2022.
In addition, Russ sent a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on the following issues:
Russ: Has been denied a promotion and maintains that this is because of his race.
City: With respect to promotion, Mr. Russ has neither applied for nor been denied any promotional opportunity. His claim as to an alleged occurrence on December 31, 2020 is untimely. To the extent Mr. Russ thinks he is entitled to a promotion to a position which has a requirement for a CDL license which he does not have, the City is without authority to place Mr. Russ or anyone else in a position to which they do not qualify, regardless of their race or other identifying characteristic. Mr. Russ is classified as a Building Maintenance Worker which is a Civil Service position which does not require a CDL license. What Mr. Russ seems to be alleging is that he has not received a promotion because he doesn’t have a CDL license. Mr. Russ formerly had a CDL license, which he apparently voluntarily gave up. Mr. Russ is welcome to apply for any and all positions in the City for which he qualifies. Mr. Russ has not applied for any promotion or been denied promotion.
Russ claims others without a CDL have been hired for positions requiring one. In addition, he claims, “I went to my foreman, Jennifer Slywka, Matt Horn (ex-city manager) and my union president Joe Osterhout. I asked how to get promoted to W-17 pay grade. Jennifer told me to go to my supervisor at the time and ask if it was OK with him. I did ask and he immediately responded saying yes absolutely. Then I went to Mr. Horn and he said yes, absolutely and he didn’t see any issue with it. Then I finally went to union president Joe Osterhout and he said OK. Later I approached Joe and asked him why he has done nothing for me regarding this issue. He stated that he asked city management and they told him no. I talked with Matt Horn the day after that conversation. Apparently Joe never asked nor brought my request to (the city).”
Russ previously filed a complaint against the city of Geneva with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2011 regarding Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He lost that case when he was told evidence didn’t support his case. It stated it did not certify that the city is in compliance with the statutes nor were they able to conclude a violation of Federal Law.
Last Friday, a telephone conference/zoom call was held with a human rights specialist handling the matter. She will send her report to Julia Day, regional director of the state Division of Human Rights. It involved fact-finding and interviewing all the parties involved. Ultimately, it will be decided if the case should move forward or be dismissed.