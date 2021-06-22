I am not sure how many people outside of Clyde are aware of the rich fireworks history that exists in the Wayne County village.
Recently, I was there at an auction/consignment shop. Hanging on the wall was a framed reproduction of a Clyde Carnival poster. The summer event traditionally takes place around Aug. 15, with the exception of last year because of covid.
The person responsible for having copies of the poster made and sold is Rick Ruple (left).
He is a graduate of Clyde High School Class of 1968. A three-sport athlete, he was good enough to go on to play semipro baseball after college. He now lives in Penfield but still maintains a deep connection to his hometown.
Turns out a number of Clyde alumni keep in touch and care about their hometown as well. Testimony to that is what Ruple and others are organizing for this year’s carnival weekend. I’ll explain that later.
Ruple owns the original poster (pictured). It is from 1982 and hangs in his Penfield home. Last week there he told me all about fireworks and Clyde. Also there was fellow classmate and his good friend Joe Salerno (right), who lives in Clyde after moving back a decade ago. Rick is married to Joe’s sister. The two have a long friendship that even includes Joe as center on the football team hiking the ball to Rick, the quarterback. When I asked Joe what he thought of Rick marrying his sister, he said, “It’s great. I know he will always be around.”
As far back as the mid-1800s, Clyde was known for having the largest fireworks display outside of New York City. But things really got “popping” in 1897. Santo Salerno, it is said, was the first Italian to be naturalized in Wayne County. He organized, with other immigrants, The Star of Italy Society. In Italy, holy days often are celebrated with fireworks. It so happens Santo is the brother of Joe’s great-grandfather.
In 1897 the fireworks took place on Aug. 14 to honor St. Rocco. But the next year it was changed to the 15th to honor the Feast of the Assumption, which celebrates the ascension into Heaven of Mary, Jesus’ mother, at the end of her earthly life.
In 1916 the Joseph Barnaba Fireworks Company from NYC presented its first fireworks display in Clyde. Joseph had immigrated from Italy in 1904 and later developed a strong relationship with the people and the village of Clyde. Clyde had become an enclave for many Italians coming to America. Some of his family would end up living here.
Joseph went on to teach his sons Vic and Nicholas the fireworks business.
Vic remembers being 11 years old in 1918 and traveling by train to Clyde. The fireworks would be wrapped in canvas tarps. When Vic took over the business, he would go on to present the munitions display for the next 37 years. His last year before retirement was in 1982 — the same year that Rick would have Vic sign his poster.
Because of the Barnaba family’s love of Clyde, it was obvious to many that the village was getting far more for its money than what they paid. The displays were so spectacular that some years 20,000 visitors would flood the town, and the show often would last 45 minutes.
Vic created his own shells and rockets gleaned from five generations of family knowledge making them. He passed away in 1989 at the age of 82.
This year aims to be a special one for the festival. Rick, Joe and a host of other Clyde supporters are presenting Memories of Clyde. The reproduction poster and other items are being sold to help defray costs.
The idea for Memories of Clyde was hatched by Rick last August. He thought carnival time would be perfect for Clyde devotees to reminisce about the place they love. The idea was bandied about with others including friends, village officials, businesses and organizations. All got on board with the idea.
The plan is that on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the village park there will be speakers talking about famous moments in Clyde’s history, including a look at the history of fireworks, along with Clyde sports and military moments.
The Historical Society Brick Church and Mill Museum will have numerous displays featuring hundreds of photographs. Enough to fill 90 panels, with many to be seen in shop front windows throughout town.
In addition the day will include a car show, firemen’s parade and a performance by The Saxton Band.
Take a peek at the Facebook page that was created (Memories of Clyde). Already 1,300 people have joined the group with many sharing old and sometimes historic photos regularly. A quick look while writing this piece found recently posted a map of Clyde from the 1890s, a picture of Wendy Schweitz and Mariellen Arnitz as Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles Cheerleaders from 1981 and a photo from the 1950s of Sister Regis from St. John’s School.
Rick and Joe hope people mark the Aug. 13-15 weekend on their calendars and let any Clyde folks living out of the area know what’s happening. Memories of Clyde is a one-time event.
With pandemic restrictions being lifted, it may be a good time to learn and experience all things Clyde.