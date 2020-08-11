The prosecution played a major role in the outcome of Audley Campbell’s 2018 criminal court case, which was featured in this column two weeks ago. How? Statistics from the Prison Policy Initiative show at least 94 percent of felony cases that are not dismissed have plea bargains to determine the sentences and never go to trial. With that, the power to control the terms is in the hands of the prosecutor, with the defense counsel having little input and the judge even less.
That is why it is more important than ever that prosecutors honor the special oath they take when entering office. It is to ensure proper justice and calls for not over zealously working for one side or against another. Most importantly, it is not supposed to be a win-at-all-costs proposition.
Facing a possible 25 years for non-violent felonies, Audley (with a public defender) was originally offered nine years by the district attorney. He wound up with a plea bargain of three years in prison. The prohibitive cost of a second (paid) attorney led to Kelly’s (now wife) filing for bankruptcy.
I asked readers for their thoughts.
John Zakour, a Geneva resident, DeSales High School (Class of 2011) and recent Buffalo School of Law grad responded: “If I was the jury in the case, I think I would have to find Campbell not guilty ... As you know, to be convicted of a crime a jury has to find you guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of each element of the crime. The evidence we know of is a vague statement from Audley as he’s being detained and the word of some [confidential informants]. A good lawyer should be able plausibly explain away Audley’s statement to “Charles,” and I have trouble giving much weight to the testimony of these CIs — all with records and all trying to avoid more time ... I don’t think this can rise to the level of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt ... This leads to ask: Why did they offer Charles a sweetheart deal and go after Campbell? ... Or is it, as happens so often in America, simply a DA who wouldn’t let go — who saw this as just a game of wins and losses and not about justice?”
The fact of the matter is Aubrey Campbell, being a low income Black man without a college degree, faces a far different path through the justice system than say, me — a white, somewhat privileged, college-educated guy. And he is not alone.
Yes, police discrimination can occur, specifically for those who do a lot of their outside activity in low-income neighborhoods, thus attracting more surveillance and becoming easier targets. Audley claims he had been stopped, questioned and verbally harassed without cause on many occasions by the GPD. Not one of those interactions ever resulted in an arrest. Since moving to Geneva 13 years ago he says he has received enough unwanted attention from the GPD that he went to file a complaint. He claims the officer told him, “Go ahead, but sometime we will lock you up.”
Black and white people, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, use marijuana at about the same rates. But Blacks are 3.7 times more likely to be arrested for possession. As far as other narcotics such as cocaine, heroin and LSD, whites far outnumber Blacks in usage but are less likely to be arrested.
In 2018 The Huffington Post published an article with the following headline that said it all: “When It Comes to Illegal Drug Use, White America Does the Crime, Black America Gets the Time.” According to the Pew Research Center Blacks represent only 12% of the U.S. adult population but the highest percentage of the sentenced prison population.
There are reasons for it. Though criminal law is supposed to be color-blind and class-blind, the reality is it isn’t. For the wealthy, money talks.
Audley originally was assigned a public defender. A report by the American Bar Association found that the U.S. public defender system often lacked fundamental fairness and put the indigent at risk of wrongful conviction. Through no fault of their own, PDs often are overloaded with cases, underfunded and unable to devote the time needed for each client.
The difference between Audley (or anyone else) being charged with a felony over a misdemeanor can be life changing. Think about it. The federal government can deny public housing assistance to someone who has been convicted of a felony drug offense. Students who have been convicted of drug possession can’t receive federal financial aid and education tax credits. And employers often require applicants to disclose their criminal histories, often negating job opportunities.
Reader Lorraine Lorenzetti offered her thoughts: “... had I been on the jury and given the evidence as you presented it, I could not have found Mr. Campbell guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Additionally, I feel that Kelly’s car should not have been seized and sold. She played no part in this. It is so scary to me that law enforcement has that kind of power ... I don’t know for sure that Mr. Campbell was completely innocent in all of this ... considering the sentence of probation that Charles got, Audley got a bad deal.”
Ben Lopatin also emailed his concern about the forfeiture of Kelly’s car: “Limiting myself here to the issue of civil forfeiture alone, I’d be curious if the DA or GPD care to respond on record about the (a) the ethics of this kind of taking, the legality notwithstanding (i.e. do they believe statutory and case law are the only boundaries for defining ethical actions), and (b) how this kind of action serves to enhance the police-community relationship.”
Kelly’s vehicle seizure seemed to catch the attention of quite a few readers.
Ontario County DA Jim Ritts responded with the following: “The vehicle was not sold at auction and, in fact, it was to be returned to Kelly. After I read this I checked my emails to verify I released the car, and checked with GPD to verify that the car was not forfeited.”
A second Ritts email elaborated: “Audley plead on 5/9/2019. I was not present but an email was sent out to the office at almost 5:00 that day indicating the plea. On 5/10/2019 I sent an email to GPD indicating the defendant had plead and the car could be released. I did not specify to who, but anticipated it would be the owner ... I believe the bank actually repossessed the vehicle because payments were not made ... and it was not forfeited civilly.”
Ritts said the vehicle was being held as evidence (no search warrant was issued). There was a reason why. In the early stages of the case, the presiding judge, according to the defendant, questioned the prosecution on why the vehicle was being held. The judge asked the prosecution for a road map of sorts for what its use was for the case. According to Audley, the judge asked why photos of the car couldn’t be used instead. The prosecution later indicated, in discovery, the car was needed to connect Audley to it and the crime, specifically because the car had a unique license plate — KELZALI. No reason has ever been put forth as to why they couldn’t just use photos.
It wasn’t until seven months later, the day of the final plea deal, that Kelly learned if Audley plead guilty, the car would be released (but not when). The next day, it was. Kelly was never told the car was ever released by Ritts or the GPD. It was then repossessed.
It should be noted that Ritts is allowed to do what he did: hold evidence as long as he wants until the end. Again, during plea bargains, all the control is in the DA’s hands.
Kelly had called Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua prior and claims he was surprised to hear the car had not been returned yet. Passalacqua said it was out of his hands as Ritts was the person to contact. Kelly says over the seven-month-long case she reached out to the DA’s office 40 times but no calls were returned. Ritts said, “There were two calls to my office, and I would usually deal with a Defendant’s attorney and not his family.”
Kelly stopped $400 payments on her car in April on the advice of her attorney. She contacted Finger Lakes FCU, which held the loan, to let them know of the situation and that she was done with the car, thinking she was never getting it back. Unfortunately for Kelly, the entire car situation comes down to this: no one, not Ritts nor the GPD, contacted her and told her the car was finally released to her.
I asked Kelly — though she told the credit union she was done with the car — if she had known they had released it so soon after talking to them would she have taken the car back? She said she would have.
Audley became a free man this past March 12. The couple has been through a lot the last few years but does look forward to the future together — again.