I was watching a pro boxing match on television Saturday night. The audience contained only digitally placed people with, thankfully, no canned crowd noises. The cornermen had masks, the referee had a mask — the boxers didn’t. It was bizarre. But at the same time, it hammered home the realization that things won’t likely get back to normal anytime soon.
COVID-19 has turned things upside down with a big test on the horizon as a new school year opens. But there may be a bright spot during this pandemic for families this fall, one that may actually bring a small sense of normalcy back to students and parents.
The Pick’n Patch in Flint will be opening this season on Sept. 12 without missing a beat. Sure there will be some restrictions, but let’s face it, there is enough room to move and things to do that it shouldn’t hamper having a good time. Guests will be encouraged to wear their masks but for the most part will able to socially distance themselves. Work has been done to make sure the experience is safe, including increasing sanitation measures, offering additional hand washing and sanitizing stations across the farm, limiting numbers on activities, reducing staff/guest contact by going to a pay-one-price model.
The inset photo shows this year’s amazing corn maze. “Thank you local super heroes” is the theme for the 8-acre maze. “We wanted to say thank you to those that kept us going while we were forced to stay at home. Our doctors, nurses, grocery workers, farmers and so many others kept us healthy and fed in these uncertain times,” says owner Drew Wickham. The twists and turns in the corn field extend for two miles.
In 1993 Drew and Melanie Wickham (photo) created what was one of the first “Agri-tainment” family farms around. It combined farming and fun. It is now a team effort with the couple and their four children and spouses: Samantha and Mark, Tim and Shannon, Ben and Dan. They hire about two dozen part-timers, many of whom were being interviewed for positions prior to my arrival there yesterday.
They hope to incorporate some sort of virtual experience for the schools to enjoy.
The early days had the popular pumpkins for sale, straw maze, some farm animals with a business model largely based on the honor system. That success has evolved by listening to their own family’s needs which has resulted in the addition of kiddie rides and more. Now Drew and Melanie’s kids have kids of their own and more ideas have come to fruition as the family tradition moves forward.
Etcetera...
— A response to Ontario County DA James Ritts’ Saturday “Guest Appearance” can best be done using his own revealing words: “A [felony] conviction rate is more than simply convictions. It represents an unwavering commitment to justice.” But justice has little to do with being found guilty. The quality of being just or fair could just as well be not guilty. The American Bar Association says the following: “The primary duty of the prosecutor is to seek justice within the bounds of the law, not merely to convict.”
The column provided the Campbells a chance to tell their side of the story; many comments/events specifically were attributed to them. The DA chose to publicly challenge to provide his own narrative. This while the ABA says: “the prosecutor should be circumspect in publicly commenting on specific cases or aspects of the business of the office.”
Ritts said Campbell was never facing up to 25 years. The Campbells say they were not told that and that every decision they made was based on the prospect of the initial 25 years. [Audley was charged with two counts of criminal sale/possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony under New York Penal Law § 220.39/ § 220.16 with sentencing of up to 25 years in prison.]