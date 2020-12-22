Dear Santa,
Hello, how is Dancer? This year I watched “Home Alone.” This year I hope to sleep at Nana’s. Another thing, so how do you watch me? For Christmas I really want my Grandpa. I want to see my Grandpa because I never got to see him. I do all my chores. I clean my room. I help take care of my dogs and give them food and water. I want to go to a baseball game with my Grandpa.
from Thomas
That was the letter to Santa that Amy Lockwood’s son, TJ, brought home from school recently. She didn’t have any involvement in it, so it should be no surprise that it made her quite emotional when she read it.
Her 8-year-old third-grader never met his grandfather. Lawrence Joseph Antenucci (inset photo) passed away of a heart attack in 2001. He was 43.
TJ wasn’t born until 2012.
Nevertheless, his grandfather has left quite an impression on him. The glue that connects the two is their mutual love for baseball. In fact, there is a baseball on the headstone at Larry’s gravesite. He played the sport all four years at Geneva High School. His parents lived on Atwood Avenue.
TJ is becoming more and more involved with the sport the older he gets. He collects baseball cards, plays Little League, and knows all things about the game, including the good players’ names. Thanks to a friend of Amy’s, TJ has occasionally stepped in as a bat boy during the summers for a team playing in an 18-and-older league.
When asked what gift he wants for Christmas, TJ says “catcher’s gear.”
I found out about TJ via a Facebook post through my feed. I was not a Facebook friend of Amy, so I reached out to her. Turns out not only was I familiar with her, but many others may be too. She was one of the very friendly and helpful pharmacists at the former Rite-Aid on Castle Street in downtown Geneva. She, like many of us, miss that place for a variety of reasons.
She is now working as a pharmacist for Walmart. She lives in Palmyra and moves from store to store as needed.
Amy lost many of the sentimental family photos she had years ago in a house fire, and only three remain of her with her dad. Through that Facebook post some people were able to locate additional images of Larry. Many, many more told stories about him. For her son, she secured a photo of Larry standing with his baseball team that appeared in a high school yearbook.
I am extremely pleased to inform readers that TJ received a letter back from Santa.
I am unfamiliar with “The Christmas Chronicles,” but apparently TJ is quite a fan of the film. A boy named Teddy gets a magic ornament from Santa, and when Teddy hangs it on the tree, he sees his dad magically appear in his reflection. They both express pride in each other.
TJ left his letter next to his Elf on a Shelf and woke up to find an ornament and Santa’s response by that Elf on a Shelf. The inset photo shows TJ holding the ornament. The ornament had a picture of Amy as a little girl with TJ’s grandpa. TJ’s tears of joy were mixed with a tinge of sadness, naturally.
Santa’s letter to him read:
Dear Thomas. Dancer is dancing all around the North Pole. Your Grandpa loves you. Even though he can’t come back family is everything. Santa understands that it isn’t possible for Grandpa to attend your games but he (Larry) would most certainly catch one of your (TJ’s) home runs while looking down from heaven!