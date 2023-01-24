I am a college graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Printmaking was my focus, but I was required to have many course credits in art history. That involved learning about countless works of art and artists. I’m pretty good when the category pops up on the quiz show “Jeopardy.”
Dare I say I didn’t recall (not that it wasn’t taught) anything about artist Arthur Dove until I arrived in Geneva and saw the effort to preserve his legacy and connection to the area. Hard work by so many volunteers has resulted in The Dove Block Project. As its website explains: “The Dove Block Project is a community-based cultural center in historic downtown Geneva inspired by the creativity and originality of the modernist artist Arthur Dove and devoted to fostering the arts in the Finger Lakes region through exciting and innovative exhibitions, events, and programs open to all members of the community.”
Arthur Dove (1880-1946), son of the Dove Block building’s builder, William Dove, moved to Geneva from Canandaigua when he was 2. He attended Hobart College for two years before moving on to Cornell University, earning his degree in 1903. He took courses in painting and drawing and soon after began a career as an art illustrator in New York City. The artistic restrictions of the medium began to impose on his creativity, and he felt a need to create based on his own vision — a more abstract, visual interpretation. In fact, he is often referred to as one of the innovators of American abstract painting.
The accompanying background photo is “Dancing Willows,” which he painted in 1943.
Lynn Anania, 62, is a lifelong Genevan working in public relations for Geneva Club Beverage. She is a volunteer at The Dove Block Project, using her skills to help out with the social media end of things there.
It was in late October, while at the Dove Block building for a committee meeting, when she overheard a conversation involving the gallery receptionist and a woman who was visiting. Lynn immediately got up to greet the woman whose name is Nancy Raza.
Nancy, 69, lives in Ithaca and had walked by the Dove Block many times but had never ventured in ... until that day. In her mid-20s, Nancy was a housekeeper for Arthur Dove’s older brother, Paul, during the latter part of his life (around 1977). She was hired because Paul’s wife had died, and he was in his late 80s and needed the help.
Paul died three years later.
Lynn recognized the relevance of meeting a living connection to the Dove family. She arranged for John Marks of Historic Geneva to videotape the oral history of Nancy’s story, with Lynn as the interviewer (left bottom inset), in December.
Watch that interview at https://youtu.be/42oG54Hjnbw.
Their talk took place on the third floor of the Dove Block Building, which for those not familiar with downtown Geneva is at the corner of Castle and Exchange streets. The top inset photo shows what the third floor looked like when it was Arthur Dove’s studio. It is interesting to note that the wall has now been recreated with reproductions of the same works of art placed in the same spots.
Nancy noted that just stepping into the building made her emotional thinking about the Dove family. At age 26 and working for Paul, she was unaware of the artistic significance of Arthur Dove that she is familiar with today. She recalls one image that hung at Paul’s 512 S. Main St. residence as being titled “Mars Orange and Green.” She also remembers Paul showing her a bunch of letters sent by Georgia O’Keefe, not knowing at the time the family friend was quite famous in the art world.
Nancy expressed gratitude that the Dove Block Project exists and how happy she is to have a small connection to it.
Over the years I have become a big fan of Arthur Dove’s work. I have always been fond of this period of abstract expression also known as “American Modernism.” I also go to the Dove Block to shoot some of the many activities that I hope others will now know are available in the form of workshops, art exhibitions and special events.
Next up is “Digital Photography: From Cell Phones to Mirrorless Cameras” with Jim Hooper from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28, followed by the opening reception for “Bearing Witness: The Paintings of Jaci Ayorinde” from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 11. Ayorinde’s work will be on exhibit through March 4.