Midlakes High School of the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District has an extraordinary theater arts program. It’s in part because of the dedication of many volunteers, including community members, students passionate about theater, and the incredible leadership of longtime director Keith Childs.
I liken the Midlakes drama program (called the Midlakes Theatre Experience) to that of Aquinas varsity football and Penn Yan varsity boys lacrosse. All are dynasties, with consistent performances that have elevated the programs to among the best in New York state.
Childs was a Midlakes English teacher for 46 years. He was senior class advisor the past 20 years and the assistant advisor for 10 years prior to that.
To the dismay of many, including Childs, his tenure with the theater program came to an abrupt end. It has perplexed some and saddened countless others.
The drama in the drama club might make for a compelling original play of its own. It features the three basic elements: characters, conflict and resolution.
Characters• Keith Childs, the protagonist, started thinking about retiring last April. He discussed it with his principal, Frank Bai-Rossi; Childs said the two have a very good working relationship. He reconsidered his retirement plans by offering to work as a permanent substitute or somewhere else he might be needed.
The thing about Keith is he truly cares about the students. He has planned senior class trips, graduation ceremonies, scholarship opportunities and so much more for years. With the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting everything, Keith wasn’t quite sure it was the proper time to leave. He also felt like a true goodbye hadn’t actually occurred and in no way wanted anyone to feel he abandoned them. By the time June’s graduation date arrived, he had yet to offer a letter of resignation.
• Matt Sickles, the antagonist, was the superintendent of the school district for five years. He has since taken a new position with the Cobleskill-Richmondville school district in Schoharie County. Childs said he believes Sickles was aware of the plan for him to teach one more year and stay on as theater director. It was something that Sickles would have discussed with Bai-Rossi; Childs is supposed to go through the principal when following protocol.
I reached out to Sickles and Bai-Rossi by email (twice) for comment. Neither responded.
• A new teacher hired in the district is now in charge of the theater program. That person is an innocent bystander in this situation. The teacher saw the posting for the theater position (which offers only a small stipend) and was unaware of the backstory when they applied for it.
• The students and community have taken notice with many, including Childs, feeling blindsided by what transpired.
ConflictAfter thinking an agreement was in place and not having resigned from his job, Childs was surprised to find out in August that the theater position was given to someone else. No one came forward in May to replace him. Faculty have first opportunity. Childs had filled out the proper form for the theater position and submitted it to the principal, so there was no reason for him to think anything otherwise.
This is also the period when sports coaches for the coming year are determined. For a yet undetermined reason, Childs says he was told an interim superintendent was instructed by Sickles to post the position for seven days in August. It received the one interested individual. The post was then removed. Apparently the teacher’s union contract states that position should have been posted for 15 days. As a result, Childs had no clue the position was even up for grabs or he would have simply resubmitted his name.
Childs says he felt like he “got kicked in the stomach.” Along with feeling betrayed, he felt misled by the former superintendent who Child says never made any attempt to communicate his intentions.
As word spread about the dilemma, an outpouring of support swelled from within and outside of the school community. A student-led online petition was created to have the school auditorium named for Keith E. Childs. Over 2,200 signatures have been obtained.
Some of the online petition comments were:
“The amount of time, sweat, tears, and blood this man has given to countless students to create quality and educational theatre is unmatched. This seems only fitting that he be recognized in this way. I agree that the Keith E. Childs Performing Arts Center has a nice ring to it!”
“What an awesome idea! Mr Childs so deserves this. My love of theater comes from his amazing production of Camelot in the early 80’s. Thank you Mr Childs!”
The King family of Phelps also has strong opinions about the situation. They share a disappointment that a decision was made to replace Childs as theater director in favor of a new staff member with little experience. They note that Midlakes has been home to high quality, award-winning theater productions for over 45 years. The program’s prestige is a testimony to those who have always given of themselves and their time far beyond the expectations of their roles, all with Keith’s guidance.
Charlie King has been a decades long volunteer head technical production crew member for the Midlakes Theater Experience. Both of his grown kids participated in the drama club while attending Midlakes. His wife Mary commented that she hopes the school board and administration will reconsider their decision and prove to the student body and the community that they do in fact support the arts programs and will follow the district’s mission statement, which stresses strong moral character and cultural awareness. She feels the question needs to be asked: Was what is best for the students considered?
I asked Keith if there were ever any recognizable issues between him and Sickles. The only one he could guess at was during the two-year covid pandemic when both theater productions (“Elf The Musical” in 2020) were canceled. Childs felt it was only fair in 2022 (year three) that the students who graduated could participate in the renewal of “Elf” since their opportunity had been lost. Six expressed interest. According to Childs, Sickles was initially not in favor of the idea but ultimately did allow it.
ResolutionUpset over the situation, in late August Childs submitted his resignation and did not come back to teach this year. He is mulling over getting back into community theater. The inset photo shows his involvement 20 years ago. He also intends to do some volunteer work in the area.
Ultimately, it all came down to some form of disconnect, whether it was a communication glitch between administrators or something else.
Now that Sickles has moved on, could the situation potentially be remedied? Childs’ influence reaches a wide swath — two generations of Midlakes families. Many of them who care should be asking questions and seeking answers. You have a voice and can use it. Contacting the Board of Education is an option. The board might consider working this out with the incoming superintendent, Childs and the new hire. At the same time, those who take the stance that it may be time for a change also should express their opinions.
For me, the logical solution seems to be to place Childs back in charge, and what better way to pass the baton on for the program’s future than to mentor the new hire as to what makes Midlakes’ drama program successful?
The school board president is Tracy Altman. Contact her at 585-202-6039 or taltman@midlakes.org.