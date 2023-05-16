(Ed. note: This is one in an ongoing series of profiles looking at many of the people behind the scenes at Finger Lakes Racetrack.)
There are very few people who get up every morning looking forward to going to work. I’m one of those folks — although, unlike James “Chops” Acquilano, I don’t have to arrive to work at 3 a.m.
Acquilano, who will turn 69 in June, is a Geneva native now living in Farmington, close to Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, where he is a thoroughbred horse trainer. It is something he truly loves doing, regardless of whether his horse earnings fluctuate each year. It’s unlikely he will become extremely wealthy in the business like the big-name guys: Bob Baffert, Bill Mott, Todd Pletcher, etc.
“Chops” continues to grind away, and he now is approaching the big milestone of 2,000 career wins. As of today, the number stands at 1,966.
He is content to train his stable of close to two dozen horses alongside his son, Jimmy, his assistant trainer, and his daughter, Jamie, an assistant. The 24/7, 365-days-a-year work has him “hitting the hay” at 8 p.m. most nights. And, he wouldn’t have it any other way. He sees every day as a gift.
His nickname, “Chops,” was given to him long ago, when he was a chubby-looking kid. It continues today, with most not knowing its origins.
A 1972 graduate of Geneva High School, he attended college briefly, then left and started working at the GTE Sylvania plant in Seneca Falls. Soon, that company was laying off employees.
With time on his hands, he started helping out (for free) around the barns of trainer Joe Marino. Like most who are lucky enough to spend time within the backstretch area of a horse track, he realized there are few other places like it. It is a special community of hard workers who love “the sport of kings.”
The racing bug bit Acquilano; soon, he began working for trainer George Dupre as a groom, where he remembers working his “tail off.” He traveled with the stable to Calder Race Track in Florida, where he lived onsite like so many of the grooms — often seasonal workers brought in from abroad. Generally unheralded, the groom plays a major role in the sport that is also a business, one that has many levels — from owners to trainers, assistant trainers, business managers, farriers, veterinarians, etc.
Each groom cares for a number of horses. A typical workday includes feeding, watering, mucking out stalls, cleaning the horse and its equipment, physical inspections, and treating any minor ailments according to veterinary advice. It’s a firsthand and up-close way to learn a lot about horses.
For Acquilano, it was where he developed a keen eye about reading a horse’s body language, something that has become valuable during his many years as a trainer.
Next, he made his way to trainer Mike Ferraro’s stable. He is one of the best at Finger Lakes, and winning a lot. During this period “Chops” became a sponge for horse racing knowledge. He learned how to condition horses, how to place them in appropriate races, and, most importantly, discovered out there is no substitute for hard work.
It was as a groom for Ferraro that Acquilano was able to enjoy the incredible journey and story of a remarkable horse he cared for named Fio Rito (top inset photo on left), a big gray colt that was purchased in foal to his dam for $2,300. The horse shocked many by winning his first race by some 20 lengths. He went on to win 28 times in 50 starts. He had two track records at Finger Lakes and was Horse of the Year there in 1979, ’80 and ’81. He also was New York State Horse of the Year in 1980 and ’81.
The race that put Fio Rito on the national racing scene was a win at Saratoga Race Course in the 1982 Grade I Whitney Stakes. I was in attendance and remember it in vivid detail. With elite horses Winter’s Tale, Noble Nashua and others entered, outsider Fio Rito was 10-1 on the tote board with Finger Lakes jockey Les Hulet aboard. Moments before the start, Fio Rito busted through the gate prematurely and had his reins grabbed by an assistant starter. He was reloaded in the gate, although it’s normally a bad situation for a horse since it expended a lot of energy.
At the start, Fio Rito sprung forth and never looked back. His win was the first Grade I victory by a New York-bred. The bottom inset photo shows Acquilano in the Winner’s Circle, holding the horse. When asked why he doesn’t look happy, he told me that at that time he still had much on his mind since he was in charge of Fio Rito’s well-being.
Fio Rito is now in the Finger Lakes Hall of Fame — and was the first horse to be buried in the infield. A gravestone marks the spot.
In 1980, “Chops” married his wife, Dolly, and continues to be forever grateful for her support. Racing is a difficult business, and she has always understood the demands of the sport and the time it requires.
Acquilano was able to use money that was given as gifts for his nuptials to buy his first horse. He found him at Suffolk Downs in Massachusetts.
For its first event, it was entered into a claiming race. That is a race where the horses are all for sale at a specified claiming price until shortly before the race starts. In the hierarchy of horse races based on the quality, claiming races are at the bottom.
The horse needs to race for stables to make money. Unfortunately, this horse was claimed and Acquilano had to start building his stock from scratch again. It was something he knew going in was part of the business. Soon, he was claiming other horses, earning some purse money, and reinvesting in new runners. At one time his stable numbered close to three-dozen thoroughbreds.
I briefly met “Chops” on opening day (pictured) in the paddock area at Finger Lakes, where he and his son were saddling two of their horses entered in Race 2. They came in second and third, but that didn’t dampen his spirits. He was just happy to be doing exactly what he loves to do.