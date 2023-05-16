Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack is now providing free digital race-day programs for download. The programs will be available by 5:30 p.m. the day before each scheduled race card. For example, Monday’s program will be available the Wednesday before. The complimentary programs feature past performances from Equibase and can be downloaded from the Finger Lakes website at https://www.fingerlakesgaming.com/racing/free-digital-program.