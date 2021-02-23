This started out as a piece about the rare instance of a married couple each developing the same type of brain tumor — two decades apart. Eventually, I realized it was actually more a love story.
Mike and Karen Simon met in the early 1970s, when both had summer jobs as lifeguards at a public pool on Long Island. They’ve been just about inseparable since then.
The Simons married and, in 1977, made their way to the Finger Lakes when Karen, 67, landed a job teaching kindergarten at Clyde-Savannah.
Mike, 68, also an educator, and his wife spent the following decades providing years of service in many teaching and administrative positions in the region. Among the districts that have benefited from the wisdom and energy of these two are Geneva, Waterloo, Clyde-Savannah, Pal-Mac, BOCES, Romulus, Williamson, and North Rose-Wolcott.
Their work extended beyond the classroom as well, including coaching and administrative work with several high school sports programs. Even today you can still find both officiating swim meets. Mike remains the Section V lacrosse coordinator, a position he has held for a very long time, while Karen is involved with lacrosse. Not too long ago Mike was enshrined in the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame.
They have two children and four grandchildren.
The accompanying photo show the pair at their home last week. On the table in the foreground are some roses. Of course, with Valentine’s Day having just passed, it seemed logical they arrived then. The truth is Mike buys Karen flowers every week.
How many of you reading this can say the same thing?
As to why he buys her flowers every week, Mike says Karen is his everything and “kept me alive.”
In 2000, Mike was driving home when he felt kind of dizzy. He thought it might be vertigo. He went to the doctor, who recommended a CT scan. A large mass was detected in his brain.
He says while he felt fine, he was told to head to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further testing. It was determined to be a meningeal tumor. Meningioma is a slow-growing tumor that forms from the membranous layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The cause of it is not quite understood.
Mike asked if there was a need to do anything at that time. The response? Doing nothing meant he had between three weeks and three months to live.
Just 48 years old, he had yet to make out a will.
Doctors told Mike to wait a week as they formed a team for surgery. On Oct. 10, 2000, he spent 20 hours under the knife.
While the surgery was termed a success, the downside is that when dealing with the brain, many things can happen. In Mike’s case, he had to relearn speech and writing, and his attention span was brief.
Physically, though, there was no negative impact.
Mike says one of the hardest and most frustrating things in his life was having a word or sentence in his head but being unable to vocalize his thought or thoughts properly. He worked extremely hard with rehabilitation and therapy.
He was back working at Geneva High School 10 weeks later.
The cognitive issues were fine, but for a short period his vision was off. An avid golfer, he spoke of a time post-surgery where he approached the tee at Geneva Golf Country Club and saw four balls. He had to close one eye to know which was the correct one.
Twenty years later, he feels good. There has been no recurrence of any tumor or growth in his brain.
In 2019, Karen began having problems hearing in her left ear. She wasn’t too worried — after all, most people 65 or older start to have hearing problems. However, things just didn’t feel right to her. Her ENT doctor ordered an MRI.
The results weren’t promising. She appeared to have a tumor behind her ear and needed to see a neurosurgeon at Strong. She was diagnosed with meningioma, the same type of tumor her husband had. To give you an idea of how unusual this was, the doctor had never experienced a husband and wife both developing one.
Her surgery was postponed three times, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived early last year. Since her tumor was slow-growing, doctors felt she wasn’t in danger by waiting.
Finally, surgery day arrived — or so they thought. Mike dropped Karen off at Strong about 5:30 a.m. COVID protocol dictated that he could not be inside, so he headed back to Geneva.
Three hours later Mike got a call from Karen. “Come pick me up,” she told him. Because her COVID test results that had been taken days earlier hadn’t made their way to Strong yet, it was decided to, yet again, postpone.
In early May, Karen had surgery. She noted that in the 20 years since Mike’s operation, many advancements have been made, particularly in efficiency.
Though less complicated a surgery than her husband’s, she remembers going into surgery in the morning, when it was dark out, and waking up at night, when it was dark. She estimated it took 12 hours.
While her hearing is no better in the affected ear, she said she is feeling fine.
It is clear that Mike and Karen exemplify the marriage vow, “For better or for worse.”
When asked how they are doing these days, Mike responded, “I feel pretty blessed.”