The first word of this week’s headline is both simple and powerful because of the definitions that apply to it.
Think about the meanings of “free.” As an adjective: not imprisoned or confined, not affected or restricted by a given condition or circumstance; as an adverb: without charge; and as a verb: to relieve or rid of what restrains, confines, restricts, or embarrasses.
During these tough economic times, that word can have a big impact. I hope it catches the eyes of readers who can benefit from it.
Karen Hansen is the founder and director of the Community Clothes Closet in Victor. With no experience in this type of industry, she has, in a short span of five years, gone from starting it in a small closet area, to a basement, to now filling the greater part of the former parsonage at the Victor United Methodist Church. And, in doing so, she estimates that in the last year more than $1 million worth of donated items have been distributed to the public for absolutely no fee ... in other words, for FREE!
Everything has been donated, and the closet at 106 E. Main St. will not accept any money for clothes, linens, shoes, jackets, etc. that are given away. No questions are asked. Anyone from any income range can take advantage of the closet’s generosity.
Currently, it is open Mondays from 4-6 p.m., along with Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
Karen is retired. She has lived in the area for more than two decades after relocating from Ohio.
I met her at the dog park in Shortsville a couple of months ago. It’s a place that is extremely popular for dog owners because of the number of other canines that enjoy it there. There was one day where more than two-dozen dogs bounded about.
So how did the free clothes closet come to pass?
Karen attends the Victor United Methodist Church, where she was talking with her pastor about the need to find some sort of greater purpose for her life. He recommended praying and working with God to figure it out. She prayed often; three months later, she saw a long line of people standing out in the cold waiting at a local food pantry. It brought into clearer focus the needs of so many.
Soon after, she started with a small closet in the church — and the rest is now history, thanks in great part to the many volunteers who assist and the tons of folks who donate items. There is a donation box/shed by the building for people to drop off clean, used or new items.
Karen uses social media to put the call out if certain items are getting low — like, as is currently the case, children’s winter jackets.
The Community Clothes Closet collaborates with the local emergency service organizations to provide things for people in need and/or displaced. The closet also helps out the Open Door Mission in Rochester with things like linens and blankets.
Always seemingly upbeat and cheerful, Karen finds now that the closet has shown its ability to successfully help so many, it helps provide her and hopefully others some peace and joy during the holiday season.
Etcetera ...
• A correction to last week’s column. The email if interested in being a part of the Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes group is dkoch8144@gmail.com