One would hope that in sports, as in life, things are contested on a level playing field.
That is not really the case for many, including Madison “Maddie” Westerberg of Waterloo. Maddie is a female wrestler who can participate in her sport at the high school level only as a member of the boys team because there is no girls squad.
Given the overall and upper body strength of guys, she is at quite the disadvantage — or one would think. But, even now, as just a 14-year-old freshman, she has shown she is quite the special athlete, the kind that does not come around too often.
Last year, as an eighth-grader, she competed on the varsity wrestling level in a Covid-shortened season. Her record was 4-4. This year, her challenges may seem more difficult, as she jumped to the 138-pound weight class.
But there is something to be said for talent, discipline and technique. She currently boasts an 18-6 record, with the vast majority of matches against guys. The accompanying photo has her pinning a male opponent from Mynderse Academy. The top right inset photo has her pinning a boy from Lyons.
I asked her how she is able to deal with some of the stronger guys she faces. Her answer was not to tie up too much, but rather shoot early and often for a double-leg grab.
As a female grappling against guys, it is hard to root against her. At home matches, she gets a whole lot of crowd support.
Dare I say since coming to the Finger Lakes Times the sport of high school wrestling has never received so much photo coverage. I enjoy photographing “good” wrestling. The high school I attended was a wrestling powerhouse in New England, where matches were better attended and more popular than football games.
Back to Maddie’s story. Another female, Courtney Lafler of Penn Yan, won over 100 matches for Penn Yan a few years ago while wrestling in the lower weight classes. Chances are good Maddie can do well if she is able to stay healthy — and if the coronavirus doesn’t continue to disrupt things.
Clearly a natural athlete, Maddie was called up to the Waterloo varsity softball team last year as an eighth-grader for the final third of the season. As a starting shortstop and cleanup hitter, she walloped a grand slam home run against Hornell in her first Section V tournament game.
This past fall she played for the varsity volleyball team. My guess is she could easily play for the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams if her schedule permitted it.
It also should be mentioned that in the most recent academic quarter she was on the high honor roll and was selected a scholar-athlete.
There are so many wonderful athletes playing for our area high schools, but a rare few show their dominance in an array of disciplines. I wrote a column 20 years ago about a student who was and likely still is the best I have covered: Randolph Scott of Lyons. We shall see where Maddie fits in by her senior year.
So how did Maddie get so good? Her older brother wasn’t really into sports. Her mom played softball and her dad lacrosse. So, it’s likely just a love of competing and determination.
Maddie started wrestling in youth programs. Her competition then was mostly boys, too. She continues to wrestle with outside groups such as “The Pit Crew,” and she plays ASA softball in the summer.
Last year she was selected as part of the New York state team to go to the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-and-under National Wrestling Championships that were held in North Dakota. Because minimum age is ninth grade, she went as an eighth-grade “Rising Star.” This year she will return to compete officially. Competition is only against females.
I asked Maddie if she has gotten any looks from college recruiters yet. Turns out students can’t be approached until age 15.
She should have plenty of options available if she chooses to wrestle in college. Women’s collegiate wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports at that level. According to the National Coaches Association, since 1994, the number of women who wrestle in high school has grown from 804 to over 28,000 (as of 2021). This has resulted in more than 100 colleges now sponsoring women’s wrestling programs. That includes nearby Elmira College.
Says her mom Kim: “We are super proud of Maddie. She has put in the work since she was 9 years old.”