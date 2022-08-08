(Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series that began on Saturday.)
John Coffer started his horse drawn wagon journey as an itinerant, nomadic tintype photographer in 1978.
Of course, that was a time of no cell phones, internet or many of the modern conveniences of today. So as Coffer made his way, during his seven years on the road, he was very much a novelty, attracting lots of attention. Many newspaper reporters interviewed him and well as television reporters. They included the LA Times, NY Times, Chicago Tribune and “NBC Today Show” besides the countless number of small-town papers. He guesses he traveled in excess of 11,000 miles (see accompanying photo of the original wagon and his travel map of the USA).
When he first started he modeled himself after the original tintype photographers. He dressed in period clothes, had backdrops and Civil War-era costumes for customers. He tried to be authentic, even when he bought, say ketchup, he would transfer the product into an old mason jar rather than have it sit out in its modern, commercial packaging.
He reckons it only cost him just a few thousand dollars to live each of the first few years.
In California he met a woman, fell in love and she joined the journey. Space was cramped so in Iowa they added another wagon drawn by two oxen. The couple has since divorced.
In 1985 he decided it was time to get off life on the road. That brought him to our area. He purchased some vacant land and began the work building what is now a modest compound that includes a very tiny home, some out buildings, a print shop and a small “museum” that chronicles his journey and houses the original wagon.
He chose this region because he still travels by horse and buggy and he could fit in better since many of the Mennonites were doing the same. It was only six years ago that he finally got a driver’s license after relinquishing his prior one in 1978. He currently uses one of several antique Ford Model T or A cars he has restored to get around when needed. It was a skill he learned when he was much younger. Unable to get Social Security benefits due to not having contributed enough into the system, he looks at his cars as an investment that only will appreciate in value.
He built the small cabin he lives in from trees cut from the property. It totals 144 square feet. The loft area above is where he sleeps. The wood kitchen stove is used for cooking and heating. After living so long in a wagon on the road, he says the place actually feels massive. He has an outhouse, uses rain water and has a water pump on site.
One of the misconceptions I and many others have/had is that Coffer lives in the past like our forefathers. That is not the case. He says he chooses just to live a simpler life.
“I deal with life as it comes,” he says.
That includes solar panels, windmill power, an electric battery for interior lights, a checking and savings bank accounts. He has a tracfone and goes to the library to use a computer. His website is: https://www.johncoffer.com
His cost of living is still far less than the majority of people but far more than those early days of travel. He has written a book called “Horse Hairs in My Soup” that can be read as an ebook on his website. It gives good insight to the early days on the road.
I initially (and falsely) assumed he would be some eccentric or eclectic guy walking around in period garb. Nope. Just a guy wearing worn overalls that matched well with his laid back and soft spoken demeanor.
How does he support himself?
Besides raising and selling 40 head of cattle, he is likely the leading authority on tintype photography and is known throughout our nation and abroad as the go-to guy. He runs workshops and tutorials, has books published and has shown and sold his one-of-a-kind tintypes in art galleries in New York City. Maybe the first tintype fine artist to do so. His first show there was in 1999.
That is, for me, his biggest contribution to the profession. The tintype has for years been known for the standard portrait or Civil War era created images. Some photos produce faux tintypes using sepia tones on paper product and not tin and western themed backdrops. Coffer raised the bar with art inspired images of still life, portraits and landscapes. Remember that the subject matter needs to be somewhat still as the exposure time is much longer than your standard camera.
The end result is a direct positive to the plate so it is important to be mindful of any words since they will appear reversed. He continues to push the boundaries by creating very large images that require a custom made camera set-up. He also has experimented with producing sequence images that can have a movie like quality if put together in flip book fashion.
When I visited his 50-acre farm it was the first day of his annual three-day Jamboree. The 21st year of it, including during the covid pandemic. It is free, and as expected full of tintype photographers who set up their tents, socialized, relaxed and picked the brain of Coffer while enjoying a weekend living the simpler life with a living legend.
