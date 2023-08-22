I was looking back in my archives to see when I last interviewed Bryon Russ; it was in 2018. It made me think how time flies, but it is likely Bryon doesn’t share the same sentiment.
That’s because he was serving his time behind bars. I spoke to the Geneva native at the maximum-security Elmira Correctional Facility in 2018. He had been sentenced to 49 years in prison for separate felonies. He started serving his time in 2000. It was one of many correctional facilities in which he had stayed; it’s routine for inmates to moved regularly throughout their incarceration.
When Bryon entered prison, he took full responsibility for his actions. But, at the same time, he always felt the length of his sentence was too harsh.
He was only 25 years old at the time of his trial. He was determined to become a model prisoner and so spent the next 23 years working at it.
For the last eight years, his single cell would fill with lots of paperwork as he tried to get the attention of the governor’s office as a candidate for clemency. Outside the prison walls, his wife also fought for her husband’s freedom. Bryon believed he had been rehabilitated and would be able to thrive upon his return to society. The couple felt he was a good candidate for clemency.
Apparently, the New York governors during those past eight years of his pending application for clemency didn’t agree — that is, until Gov. Kathy Hochul took office. She made a concerted effort to look closely at candidates and started a rolling program to free some at the start of 2023. “As governor of New York, it is my responsibility to exercise the power of clemency to show that change and redemption are possible,” she said.
On April 7, 2023 — Good Friday — Bryon was “patted down” and escorted from his fourth-floor cell at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining to a first-floor office. He had no idea what was going on — and, in what might be considered a normal reaction for inmates, he wondered what trouble he was in.
The corrections officer in front of him asked him to take a seat. Russ asked, nervously, “Why am I here?” She replied, “Congratulations, you got clemency.”
Russ began to openly cry. She continued with, “You will be going home in May.” He thanked her and hustled out quickly before anyone might change their mind. Walking back to his room, he wondered, “Is this really going to be over?”
In addition, his sentence was commuted, which means it replaced the original court-ordered sentence.
This is some of what New York state wrote: Bryon Russ, 47 … while incarcerated, Mr. Russ has enrolled in and continues to take courses toward his Bachelor’s Degree, has worked as a teacher’s assistant for other incarcerated individuals seeking their GED, has become an accomplished legal researcher, and earned a paralegal certification after completing an eight-month course in 2022. Mr. Russ has also engaged in a wide range of counseling and volunteer work, including as a facilitator of anti-violence and aggression replacement programs and a participant in Rehabilitation Through the Arts. With his wife, Mr. Russ also started an initiative that raises donations to buy backpacks and school supplies for children in need; now an annual event, this effort has led to more than 200 backpacks and supplies being given out to children in New York State. Upon release, Mr. Russ will live with his wife.”
When asked what he look forward to most when released, his answer was to be able to drive the long ride home with his wife and enjoy the outdoor scenery and fresh air. They live in the town of Howe’s Cave in Schoharie County.
Though he had a television in prison with lots of channels to keep up on what was happening, other things on the outside took getting used to. For example: smart phones, self check-outs, dogs allowed in stores, and driving again (he had to reapply for a license).
What’s in his future?
Bryon says he has a four-point plan.
1. Take several months to get reacquainted with family, friends and his home environment.
2. Orient himself with the community, including continuing some charitable work he started while in prison.
3. Get motivated and prepared to get a job. It should be noted that in prison the jobs he held paid 22 cents an hour. If he wanted to send an email to his wife, it cost 33 cents per email. One particular job opportunity he considers promising will pay $33 per hour.
4. Present himself to the world as a new, decent and rehabilitated man.
I spoke to Bryon at the recent Raysways and Team Lift Fitness Back to School Event at Gulvin Park in Geneva. He and his wife set up a booth there to continue their work providing backpacks for kids. The accompanying photo was shot there and shows Bryon with his son, Bryon Russ Jr., and grandson, Bryon Russ III.
Jolene has worked tirelessly on behalf of her husband and other inmates.
“To be able to sentence a person that long without any mechanism in place to be able to re-evaluate them over time is extremely wasteful,” she said in an interview with Spectrum News 1 in 2022.
The personal impact of Byron’s experience led Jolene to push lawmakers to revisit the way the state sentences people. According to a study by the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, 99% of misdemeanors and 94% of felonies end in guilty pleas. Those cases end up not going to trial, but judges do hand down mandatory minimums — which still can be lengthy.
Jolene has been a part of advocacy groups like Community Not Cages to get lawmakers to pass three laws related to sentencing: the Repeal Mandatory Minimums, Second Look, and Earned Time acts. Community Not Cages is a grassroots campaign fighting to end mass incarceration and overhaul what they feel is New York’s often racist and unjust sentencing laws.
The new laws might give those who have been rehabilitated while in prison a better chance of getting out and being productive members of society while not having to wait 23 years like Bryon Russ Sr.
Bryon says while he never gave up his dream of being released, he always kept his hopes in proper perspective.