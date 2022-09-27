I went to the 15th annual Northeast Region Rally of the Tin Can Tourists Club that was held at Sampson State Park recently.
I try to drop in each year if I can.
Tin Can Tourists is a vintage camper and trailer club. A trailer must be between 20 and 100 years old to be vintage, while a camper is at least 25 years old, and with aesthetic and design value recognized or representative of its decade of creation.
The ones that I find wonderful are the “canned ham” ones, those small metal campers with the classic shape of a canned ham. They are among the most collectible ones because they look so uniquely cool.
Some of the popular manufacturers of tin cans are/were Aristocrat, Airstream, Boler, Little Caesar, Kenskill, Lawton, Mobile Glide, Scotty, Shasta, and Starcraft trailers.
I think I saw more large aluminum Airstreams at this year’s event than previous years. The reason, I was told, is once the event is posted the spaces fill up very fast, so one never knows which style will dominate.
The national Tin Can Tourists Club has roughly 2,500 members. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2014. A big appeal of the scene is enjoying the camaraderie with fellow vintage camper enthusiasts.
I sat down with tin can owner Ellen Adams. She is from the Southern Tier region of New York and had arrived with her 1964 Arrow Light Chief tin can. She has named it Cinderella. It was pulled by a Hummer she was driving, but says it also travels just as well if pulled by her Mini Cooper.
This 69-year-old had set up a tent and was doing some quilting. She is an eclectic, free-spirited personality.
So, it was no surprise when she told me she was a self-taught artist and designer who, among many things, enjoys quilting enough to have been inducted into Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame in 2015. Inductees fit the criteria of being quilters who have contributed to the art of quilting by their excellence in workmanship and have ensured the future of quilting by preserving its history and by the sharing of knowledge.
She got her trailer and attended her first camper event in 2007. She has since acquired two more. The others sit at her home bed-and-breakfast, where some guests stay rather than choosing to lodge in the B&B’s brightly colored, plum-and-orange-colored main house. She says the motto of her place is “Plum Crazy Bed and Breakfast where nothing is normal.”
Like many members in the club, this type of camping is not a lifestyle or way of life. Rather, it’s simply a recreational activity for Ellen to relax and enjoy the company of others in the great outdoors.
It was Ellen’s first time attending the Sampson State Park rally.
As the pictures show, there is not a whole of space available in these things. Her dining table converts into a queen-size bed, and she tried to park close to restroom facilities.
She is able to release some creative energy with her onsite quilting. She tries to repurpose older quilt material and also makes some out-of-the-ordinary yard art creations that show a whole different side of her personality.
Divorced with two grown kids, Ellen is taking it relatively easy, enjoying life to its fullest and happy to sit and chat with everyone who stops by.
For those who might be interested in the tin can camping life, you can go to their website at https://tincantourists.com/trailers-and-rvs/. All are welcome to join.
They work with campgrounds, parts manufacturers like Vintage Trailer Supply, vintage trailer restoration companies, historians, and others supporting the community to make sure the tin can community is served appropriately. The site provides info on just about everything needed to get yourself going forward.