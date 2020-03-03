I met Louis Van Cleef Jr. during the high-profile trial of Eric Parsons, convicted in 2003 for setting the fire in an apartment in 2001 that killed his estranged wife and four children. Parsons was sentenced in Seneca County Court to 25 years to life in prison.
I was the pool photographer for the trial, responsible for taking photos inside the court and disseminating them to all the local media including TV stations.
One of inset photos shows Van Cleef Jr. on the witness stand. He was 32 at the time. He was an affable guy who at our future meetups was friendly and if needed, willingly helpful both in and out of his role working for the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department.
He died in October 2014 at age 45.
He was a highly decorated police officer receiving such honors as Officer of the Year, DWI Officer of the Year and Seneca County Employee of the Year.
The time when the inset photo shown was taken, however, was the beginning of a slow downward spiral.
That spiral resulted from just one week he took off from his duties in Seneca County. In no way a vacation, it arose from a desire to help with the efforts in New York City during the 9/11 aftermath.
From Sept. 23-30, 2001, Louis was with a detail of police officers assigned to the Fresh Kills Landfill. The name of the place provides incredible irony since the officers were responsible for sifting through wreckage and debris from Ground Zero in an attempt to recover human remains, valuables and official documents.
It turned out to be a horrific experience that greatly affected Lou during his remaining 13 years. He was not shy to talk about it to those close to him, but the details of what he saw are far too graphic to print here.
It is no surprise that he suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder — or PTSD — with the experience likely triggering other maladies. He weighed about 200 pounds while working in New York City but ballooned to over 350 by the time he died. He was suffering from long-term anxiety and depression, which led to serious mental health issues. He was reluctant to even want to go outside.
Louis could no longer effectively do his job and was forced retire. He had achieved the title Investigator Sergeant.
His autopsy report listed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease, COPD and advanced cirrhosis categorized as alcohol type. Actual death resulted from terminal aspiration with acute pulmonary edema, likely from choking often caused by a heart problem, obesity, fluid in the lungs — all of which were present.
Why provide such detail? Because they can better illustrate his later years juxtaposed against the odd lack of empathy and cooperation from Seneca County officials for a guy who gave them his all.
His wife, Kerri-Ann, has been dealing with them for a few years now. She has faced roadblocks trying to obtain a copy of one simple document, a letter that Louis was given years ago by then personnel director Frank Sinicropi. It provided information about Lou’s time and work in NYC. Sinicropi has since left that job.
Unfortunately for Kerri-Ann, Lou’s letter has been lost or misplaced over the years. She needs it to see if he was eligible for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, which includes emergency first responders.
Lou was a homegrown hero who graduated from Mynderse Academy and lived many years in Waterloo. He provided selfless dedication to his community. A plaque even hangs in a conference room at the Seneca County Building honoring his and three other local officers’ work in New York City.
It should be noted that for the ceremony that placed the Heroes Plaque in the conference room in 2019 (the other inset), the county never invited Kerri-Ann. She wrote a letter to the county supervisors about her displeasure, and only one responded with an apology, Cindy Lorenzetti.
Kerri-Ann is no stranger to Seneca County having worked as a welfare examiner for 24 years. She has reached out for help in getting the letter, trying County Manager Mitch Rowe, former Sheriff Tom Fox, the county personnel office, and some of Lou’s fellow officers. No one has been able to do anything for her, and she is unclear as to why.
Kerri-Ann is Lou’s second wife. They wed in 2009. She was named administrator of his estate. She says she has faced a few problems herself in recent years and admits that it certainly was difficult during Lou’s final years, but one thing that was consistent was she was always there for him until the end.
Of course, there often is more to a story. Who knows, maybe even politics are playing a role? I reached out last Wednesday by email to County Manager Rowe and Director of Personnel Chris Wagner. Rowe didn’t respond, but I am happy to say Wagner, who is relatively new to the job, quickly wrote back: “I appreciate you reaching out on behalf of Mrs. Van Cleef. Unfortunately, this is the first time that I’m hearing of any attempt to locate documentation and my staff has advised me of the same (as they have not received any request). I will certainly look into finding a copy of the documentation you’re referencing quickly.”
He is clearly a nice guy who may bring the story to some sort of conclusion for Kerri-Ann.
I’m glad to see at least one county official step up and do the right thing for the sole reason that Louis Van Cleef Jr. gave his all for his county and his country.