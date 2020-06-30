There appeared to be a good chance that the former St. Francis School building on Exchange Street in Geneva would sit vacant for many years, ultimately being added to the list of blighted properties in the city. Our Lady of Peace Parish owned the property; reportedly, the estimate to demolish the building was in the neighborhood of $250,000.
Thank goodness for Andy Tyman, the CEO of the Geneva Housing Authority.
It was Tyman who chose to run with the Rev. Roy Kiggins’ 2008 suggestion of turning it into affordable senior housing for low-income residents. Of course, it is easier said than done, but Tyman, whose plate is always quite full — the Housing Authority oversees Courtyard Apartments, Lyceum Heights and Elmcrest Apartments, among its many obligations — was up for the challenge.
And, it involved a whole lot of time, conversation and work with many boards and agencies on the local, state and federal levels. Baby steps included a concept plan, finding sources of money, creating a project plan, and insuring a positive cash flow regarding rent prices.
Luckily, the building was solid, having maintained its structural integrity. A big boost to the effort was getting it registered as historic. This opened up new and important avenues for funding.
The city of Geneva helped out with $200,000 from their revolving loan fund; that money already has been paid back.
Rather than bore you about block grants, tax credits and capital improvement stuff, let’s summarize: After 10 or so years of persistence, Tyman and a support staff with whom he shares all the credit were able to watch residents move in the first weekend of June. That’s pretty remarkable since actual construction didn’t start until January 2019.
Because of the time from inception to completion, the initial cost went from $2.5 million to $5 million — but Tyman and his collaborators were able to find the money.
The building was signed over to the Housing Authority in December 2018.
I can tell you that this apartment building is spectacular. All of the renovations are consistent with the original building design, thus meeting state and federal historic standards. As a result, some apartment ceilings remain 12 feet high.
There are 16 one-bedroom apartments for low-income folks 62 and older. A call went out for applicants. Not a whole lot were interested, which I found shocking. And, the current waiting list is still quite small.
Applicants’ financials are carefully vetted. For the first residents, a lottery system was put in place for those who qualified. Then the first lottery winner got their choice of an apartment, and so on.
Sometimes, low-income and Section 8 housing can appear as less than the highest of quality. This place flies in the face of that norm.
How much to live in what are now some of the nicest apartments in Geneva? The most a resident will pay is $700, including utilities. A person must make no more than $32,100 to qualify for residency.
If one makes $26,750 or less annually, they will get charged 30% of their income, and the state will make up the rest of the $700.
What are you getting for that money? New everything: appliances, bathrooms, reduced cable rates, etc. The building is safe and secure. It has a library with computers, an elevator, laundry and trash facilities, off-street parking, and a community room.
One-year leases are offered. Applications are available at www.genevahousingauthority.com.
It is now named St. Francis Senior Housing. Tyman felt the building and the St. Francis name always meant something to the neighborhood.
A photo gallery of before and after photos can be found at an online gallery at www.fltimes.com.
Tyman is a fairly humble guy, and someone who truly cares. He started out as a maintenance worker at the Geneva Housing Authority 41 years ago, and through that time has risen through the ranks to CEO.
Anyone who spends that much time helping those who are less fortunate than others deserves respect and thanks from everyone.