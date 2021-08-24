If you read the Finger Lakes Times sports pages you know that I routinely cover the thoroughbred horse racing meet in Saratoga Springs every July and August.
I’m quite familiar with the place having lived there for some 25 years before moving to the Finger Lakes in 2000. My daughter and grandkids still live there.
Back when I lived there, Saratoga Springs was a quiet, charming city that tripled in size during the summer due to the summer residences that filled up with folks from the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC. And of course, because of the top tier racing there. But the other nine months of the year were, for many, economically bleak.
Besides being a college town with Skidmore College, it featured a very non-9-to-5 job environment with lots of creative musicians and artists. I was a printmaker. My house cost only $23,000 to purchase.
Saratoga Springs has long been heralded as the place of “Health, History and Horses.”
Fast forward several decades to today and you can add another “H” to the moniker — Homelessness.
Vagrancy has become a significant problem and issue there with an estimated 250 people countywide.
Geneva and our surrounding area is not immune to homelessness, it’s just different and harder to monitor because most in our area who have been displaced and are homeless still have shelter by living with others, be it friends or family.
In Saratoga, the homelessness is literally quite visible. During the day, the homeless congregate in one particular parking garage downtown; at night they can be found throughout the city in parks and doorways.
Why is a place like Saratoga Springs dealing with this issue in a way Geneva, Waterloo and Seneca Falls are not?
The answer, according to experts, is gentrification. By definition that is the process whereby the character of a poor area is changed by wealthier people moving in, improving housing, and attracting new businesses, typically displacing current inhabitants in the process.
Saratoga is the model for upstate New York success. Business is booming year-round, new commercial and residential buildings are all over, tourists flock there and restaurants are full. That has resulted in dramatic rent hikes as well as increases in housing prices. My $23,000 home in 1980 is now worth $400,000.
Since 2014 rents in Saratoga Springs have increased by 78 percent for a one- bedroom and 60 percent for a two-bedroom. The Economic Policy Institute lists Saratoga County as No. 3 in income inequality — the gap between rich and poor — in New York state and No. 28 in the nation.
Last Saturday I was in Saratoga Springs and had a chance to talk to Megan (accompanying photo). She is homeless. At 42 years of age she never thought her life would come to this. She had a fairly long career working for Verizon Communications in Albany.
A serious drinking problem and an abusive partner brought her life into a downward spiral, however. Five years ago she got pregnant. Unable to care for her daughter, she now has her sister looking after her. Her sister and brother-in-law have very good jobs and two kids of their own.
The challenges of being a woman and homeless are large. Safety is a big concern. Megan has a tent set up in the woods. Few know where it is, though one raccoon seems to want to take a lot of her stuff.
While we were sitting on a bench chatting, a woman stopped her car, opened the window and handed her three takeout boxes of food from a family-style meal she had just left. But not all are so nice. Some will scream at her to get a job.
She would love to, but a combination of factors make that hard. Besides the drinking problem, she is bipolar. She has no address, working phone, shower or presentable clothes to even consider walking in and applying anywhere.
Her sister made sure she got vaccinated and is tested for COVID-19. For a while she lived with her but it became difficult. With her mental health issues not be treated properly, she was back on the streets.
In 2016 a petition was started by a group of residents to make aggressive panhandling a crime and to step up enforcement of existing ordinances against public urination, defecation, and loitering. Essentially many of the well-off residents did not want the homeless in their backyard.
Saratoga has been proactive in trying to assist the homeless population in other ways. Several shelters have been built. Some agencies try to provide services, but the pandemic made that more difficult with medical care, appointments and food stamp applications.
The reality is no one wants to be homeless but there are many, including in our area, who may be just one paycheck away.