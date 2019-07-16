Does the name Gerry Collins ring a bell?
If you are an avid reader of the Finger Lakes Times and have a decent memory, you might remember Steve Buchiere’s story about him that ran May 29. Collins, 79, bought the former Patti’s Lakeview Diner that had been sitting empty on city-owned property on Doran Avenue.
His plans are to ultimately move it to his home near Trumansburg, fix it up, and relocate it to the village of Watkins Glen.
Considering he has yet to find an affordable way to move it from Doran Avenue — and, though he’s healthy, he admits he is getting up there in age — it seems like quite the project.
What is going well right now is his business in Watkins Glen. That’s where I recently sat down and spoke with him.
He owns what may be the “world’s smallest diner,” the Micro Diner, which is on the main drag in the middle of Watkins Glen.
It measures a total of 34 square feet inside, yet it is a location he loves: lots of foot and car traffic and a constant flow of tourists. Many stop to take pictures of the eatery and of Collins, who is quite the character. He welcomes the attention because he sees every Facebook post or Instagram share as nothing but free advertising.
He says he is having way too much fun to retire. This is evidenced by the message on a menu board: “Romance for sale.” It raises the curiosity most would expect, including mine. Collins’ response is that it is the name of a specific hot dog he sells — a hot dog with red onions. He tells everyone, “For $2.50 you can get a little romance in your life.”
His best seller is the “Coney.” It is a hot dog with meat sauce, onions and mustard.
He serves other items there besides hot dogs.
Collins admits that the hot dog business is a tough one, with small profit margins. He doesn’t expect his kids to ever want to take over. He says it needs someone who has passion to want to interact personally with customers, which is something he certainly has.
While I was there several tourists stopped; one car even double-parked. She never got out of her vehicle as Collins took their order and also delivered it.
The tiny diner not only has a kitchen but a counter with three vintage stools. He rents the sliver of a lot from the business next door.
Collins built the diner from scratch at his Trumansburg home, re-purposing and recycling many of the materials.
Damian D. from Short Hills, N.J. wrote this review on Yelp: “They grill them, on a nice soft steamed bun. Nice snap to the dog, the chili was flavorful and spicy without being too hot, crunchy onions — what more can you ask? And I love how he prices things so the total is easy to deal with. $2.36 means your Coney will cost $2.50. I love that!”
If you make your way to Watkins Glen, you might want to check out the place. Just don’t blink or you may drive right past it.
