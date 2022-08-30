I met Jim “Jimbo” Salin recently at the park across the Erie Canal and the village of Lyons.
He is homeless. However, unlike many who have been forced out onto the streets due to economic woes, housing issues, health concerns and who knows what else, for Jimbo it was a conscious decision he made 24 years ago.
The 59-year-old was born in Rochester and lived in that area for most of the first three decades of his life. At one time, he had a decent job working for Kodak in the plastics division in Building 8. The tail end of that stint found him hanging out with a group of guys who enjoyed the drug and drinking scene. It was during this time that he decided to just check out of mainstream living and hop freight trains to the great Northwest.
He found himself liking the lifestyle. Occasionally he would pick up odd jobs, but ultimately, to survive, it came down to redeeming cans he collects daily.
I asked him how much he earned the day we met. The answer was a little over $6.
He does hunker down sometimes with people he knows, but never for too long. What brought him to Lyons was an older friend who is battling cancer. He visited him for a few days, then decided it was back to where he is happiest — on the street.
He has found small-town life in Lyons wonderful and the people kind. One of the nearby hot dog vendors offered him food and gives him his used soda cans.
The accompanying photo shows all of Jimbo’s worldly possessions.
His physical health seemed relatively good from the outside; internally, though, it is hard to tell. He has only three teeth.
I certainly am not qualified to assess one’s mental health, but he seemed pretty together during our conversation. Mental health issues are common among many in the homeless population.
The life expectancy for a homeless person is about 50. There are approximately 91,000 homeless people in New York, second in the U.S. to California (160,000).
Jimbo gets no income from any other source. He may be able to collect Social Security Insurance, but that is difficult when you have no physical address and no idea where you will be from one month to the next.
I asked if he gets bored? Nope. He says he is happy and content living a very simple life.
I asked if he had any urges to hop one of the trains at the rail yard just a few streets away? He admitted that last week there was a fleeting thought about it, but he never considered it seriously.
I asked him if maybe a night or two in jail might offer him a more comfortable bed and hot food? He’s not interested in that, but he was aware of some of the churches and organizations that help the needy.
In the heat, he often finds some shade trees to relax under or escapes to the underside of a bridge. When I mentioned the sometimes wicked cold winters here, he says he doesn’t mind them.
Jimbo has never been married and has no kids. His siblings live in other states.
When I asked if he is aware of general current events, he said no, except if it is something really big (news-wise) and everyone is talking about it.
He has had a couple of run-ins with police. They were not combative. It is usually when he drinks too much and falls asleep in front of a convenience store. The police are called, and he will be warned or issued trespass tickets.
It is interesting that Jimbo kinda lives off the grid, but, at the same time — oddly, I might add — right in the center of it. Again, it is a choice he has made, and he says it provides him happiness. Isn’t that feeling or state of well-being and contentment what we all are looking for in our own way?
According to the National Chamber of Commerce website, there are programs for communities to help the homeless that include:
• Continuum of Care Program — This HUD-led program is designed to encourage community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. This is done through funding provided to non-profits, as well as state and local governments in order to help them rehouse homeless individuals and families.
• Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals — GBHI is a competitively awarded grant program that allows communities to expand and strengthen treatment services for homeless individuals with substance abuse disorders and co-occurring mental illnesses.
• Coalition for the Homeless — As the longest-running national organization for the homeless, the Coalition for the Homeless has helped over 1 million homeless New Yorkers move into housing.