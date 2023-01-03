“Life is short. Do not forget about the most important things in our life, living for other people and doing good for them.”
— Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor/
Stoic philosopher
I’ve been wanting to do a profile on Richard “Dick” Austin for a little while now. The reason is he has done some things that puzzled, surprised and also impressed me.
He currently is the majority owner of two restaurants in the Geneva area — Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante downtown and Bella’s Seneca Lake Steak House where the former Emile’s restaurant was in Waterloo.
Originally from Newark, Dick worked as a cook at some places during his high school years. After a short stint at Buffalo State, he returned to cook again until 2002 when he moved on to start his career in the automobile industry.
But the idea of someday being a chef and owning a restaurant was always in the back of his mind.
He saw a Facebook post from Bella’s Ristorante owner Tomas Gonzalez announcing he was closing the business due to financial issues that also mentioned Tomas would be open to the idea of having a business partnership.
Life is short. So Dick reached out and before you know it he was the new majority owner in 2018.
Little did he know that the coronavirus pandemic would permeate every corner of the planet and wreak havoc on the restaurant industry shortly thereafter.
This is where I started to take notice of the things Dick was doing that were outside the box. With no inside seating options and places shutting down, he decided to jump in with both feet and maximize his “to go” food options. In addition, the thought of spending money on newspaper advertising was far from most restaurant owners’ minds — except Dick’s. He purchased many full-page ads (and still does).
The reasons were many including that it was important to expand beyond the four walls of a building while at the same time continuing to provide jobs and retain his employees.
Life is short. So who would think Dick’s next step would be to contact Chris Lavin of the Geneva Boys & Girls Club to see about assisting with Lavin’s efforts to help with the community’s food insecurity problems during the covid crisis. Between food and dollar donations, Dick estimates he spent $20,000. Why? Business during Covid was far better than expected and he felt an obligation to give back to the community.
It should be noted that Dick is still working full-time in the auto industry — in the business consulting end of things. He works 75% remotely, while the other 25% might involve some traveling to see clients. When asked how many hours he works between consulting and two restaurants, he estimated about 70 hours per week.
Life is short. In what was quite the gamble, Dick decided to open a second restaurant (Steak House) when covid subsided a bit, but also at a time when the price of beef was astronomical. He saw that when restaurants were allowed inside seating again, Bella’s downtown was so busy that far too many people had to be turned away. The solution was not to expand or open another Ristorante but to determine what void needed to be filled. He felt a good steak house was the answer. In addition, he wanted an affordable family-oriented place.
When asked if the second restaurant has affected the first one, he says he has computer software that keeps track of that stuff, and it hasn’t harmed the downtown business.
Life is short. So to make sure that everything can be copasetic, the businesses can survive, employees getting their needed hours, Dick currently does not take a salary from the restaurant side of things. But he does find himself fulfilling that dream to be a chef, as the accompanying photo shows. He loves to cook and mused that he was surprised he has not gained a lot of weight.
For now, not taking a salary allows him to do something extraordinary. At a time when it is so difficult to find employees, he had many applicants for a dishwasher position. Why? He was offering starting pay at $18 an hour so that even the dishwasher can earn a fairer living wage.
Dick says he feels that running the restaurants like a car dealership is one of the keys to his success. Cars and steaks are both commodities, each is in the people business and have similar tasks regarding profit/loss, cost of goods and employees. The other key to success is surrounding oneself with good people. His wife Ashley is also a business partner at the steak house and involved with things outside of the kitchen area.
Dick is a bone cancer survivor. Hard for him to say how much it has directly affected his outlook on life but he does know that in the last seven to eight years, he has decided to make the most out it. He feels that those with the ability to help others should do so.
Food prices are up, profits are down but regardless, he looks forward to the future because life is too short.