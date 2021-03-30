I covered an event Saturday that had volunteers creating care kits to distribute to the homeless in Ontario County. Included were items such as tissues, socks, lip balm, soap/shampoo, sanitizer, deodorant, wet wipes, toothpaste/toothbrushes, combs, razors, crackers, granola, utensils, nuts/seeds, water, gift cards, money and pet food.
Some of you may have the same question I did: Is there really a serious homeless issue in the county?
Daniel John Palermo, 41, of Geneva answered that for me. He organized the event, which was part of the mission of a new non-profit called Heaven for the Homeless.
Though the homeless situation here may not be as visible as other areas of the country, it does exist. Because of the number of shelters available along with the fact that so many without homes live with family and friends or maybe “couch surf,” the problem is not as visible on our streets. New York state also is one of the best in dealing with the situation with a number of programs (over 40) to assist those in need of adequate housing.
The care kits will be given to a consortium of county organizations dealing with the homeless.
Unlike many other 501©(3) corporations (non-profit), 100% of donations go directly toward helping those in need. There is no overhead. The board of directors is made up of volunteers. Generous donations from Wegmans, Mark’s Pizza in Geneva, Walmart, Club 86 and others, led to over 300 care kits being filled Saturday.
Palermo says the three main goals of Heaven for the Homeless are support, safety and compassion.
After interviewing him it became clear that his life outside of HFTH was interesting and intersected with his work helping the homeless.
A couple of years ago the married father of three was let go from a long-time job in the dental pharmacy sales industry. Deeply religious with a strong faith in God, Palermo has a deep desire to help others through compassion and love.
During that period of time off, the idea for HFTH started to germinate. It was a path he felt he was guided to.
On the homepage of its website (www.heavenforthehomeless.org) is a quote. “I always wondered why somebody didn’t do something about that; then I realized that I am somebody.” — Unknown
It should be noted that other than the Heaven reference in the name of the non-profit, it is not religion based nor does it preach God or the Bible. Besides, Palermo feels the Bible is a book of love more than one of religion.
After a year or so of organization and planning, HFTH came to fruition.
For him personally the timing also is good because this week he begins a new job in dental pharmacy sales.
But it is a side gig of sorts that many may find extraordinarily interesting.
Palermo is a spiritual medium using the name Daniel John. That should not be confused with a horoscopist or fortune teller. He doesn’t predict the future. He thinks of himself primarily as a grief counselor. That is because he is connecting people with loved ones, pets, etc. that have passed on and crossed over.
And it was by accident that his “gift” was discovered.
In January 2017, while out to dinner in Boston on a business trip with a new co-worker, Daniel started getting visions, pictures and feelings that he didn’t completely understand. They had happened prior but in a more subtle way. After about 45 minutes, with both in tears, it became clear that her deceased husband was there in spirit. The messages being relayed were spot on, things Daniel never could have known about that were confirmed by the co-worker.
Now he has done over 1,500 readings. He realizes that many reading this may be skeptical, but he just asks everyone to have an open mind. The readings often can be very emotional and draining for him, which is why he schedules only one or two a day. He often provides messages that are unexpected — in other words, he simply doesn’t relay things people might want to hear.
His sessions developed through a learning curve. He has even gone to a medium himself.
Being a medium has changed his life. From his religious upbringing he thought that when we died, we went to Heaven (or Hell) and that was it. But after that life-changing reading with his co-worker, he began a journey to find out what this “life” was really all about.
Now Daniel is a certified medium and Master Reiki practitioner. He is a voracious reader of over 200 books related to the subject and most are listed on his medium website (danieljohnmedium.com).
Daniel John is now on a life journey with the main goal of helping as many people as he can, which, coming full circle, is the reason Heaven for the Homeless was created.
Now if someone is to ask what religion he practices, Daniel’s response is, “I am love.” As a medium, he wants to show eternal life and love to the grieving left here on earth. He is a channel so a loved one can tell them that they did not “die.”
Daniel says we are all here for a reason — to spread love, be love and choose love.