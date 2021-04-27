Saturday I was on my way to photograph the Red Jacket/CG Finney sectional football game in Shortsville. With me was my trusty “photo assistant” Grover. Soon to be 9, Grover, a large Labradoodle, has been coming with me to work every day since he was around 5 months old (with the exception of days that are extremely cold or hot).
My appreciation for the powers that be at the Finger Lakes Times for allowing Grover to be with me can’t be fully expressed but is indeed immense. His presence provides a certain stability for me on many levels.
Whenever we go on photo assignments I try to stop once a day at a park, trail etc. to give Grover some time to stretch his legs.
Saturday we were ahead of schedule for the football game so we visited the dog park on Water Street in Shortsville, right near Jones-Blunt Park.
It is the best one in the area. One that Geneva, in particular, could learn a lot from. It is free to the public so many bring their dogs there (inset photo) which is what we dog owners want for the social interaction of our pets. The park holds one fundraiser a year to cover expenses.
In comparison, Geneva’s Bark Park requires a membership and has a locked entrance, which results in very few times that many dogs gather at the same time to play. That’s the opposite of what owners want. If the hint hasn’t been taken: Bark Park management needs to change its way of doing things to allow all free access if you want the park to fulfill its purpose rather than be for the special few.
The accompanying photo shows Brenda Adams of Manchester and her dog Marcus. Not only do dogs meet other dogs there but people meet other folks too. And it was through meeting Brenda that I learned the fascinating story about Marcus.
Marcus was originally one of two owned by her son Kyle. Marcus has a brother named Caesar. They are Border Collies and were purchased in China while Kyle was teaching there.
Kyle, 35, graduated from Red Jacket and then attended college at Nazareth. There he met a professor who inspired his interest in Asian history, studies and culture.
Kyle first traveled to South Korea to teach. Next he got a job in China. It was there that on a street aptly named Pet Street that he purchased the two dogs. Because of Kyle’s love of history they’re officially named Marcus Aurelius (Roman emperor from 161 to 180 and a Stoic philosopher) and Caesar Augustus (the first Roman emperor).
After his teaching commitment ended in China, he decided to head back to Manchester … with two dogs. That is not as easy as one might think. It cost him $6,000. The dogs were put in special kennels, specific paperwork was prepared and the pets received what looked like two miniature passports to travel with. The 24-hour journey took the dogs from China to the Newark Airport; then they were driven to Ontario County, arriving at 1:30 a.m.
But the teaching bug continued to bite Kyle. Leaving Marcus with his mom and dad and Caesar with his sister, he was off to teach in Cambodia. Speaking of being bit. It was there that he contracted Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. It hit him pretty hard so soon after he was back home in the U.S. recovering and reassessing
Kyle is back teaching, now in Taiwan. His mom has told him Marcus, 5, is now officially hers and for good reason — he’s a keeper. Unlike most Border Collies, this one is mellow, a little larger, likes to relax on swings (as pictured) and loves his trips to Abbott’s for ice cream or custard. They go there often, which may explain Marcus’ weight gain.
I’ve always felt that everyone has a good story to tell, I just have to meet you. Brenda is a sweet woman who loves her job in customer service at Wegmans. She has worked there 30 years. Now I guess it is also safe to say that every dog has a good story to tell, too, I just have to meet them as well.