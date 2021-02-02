A recent study conducted by the Lowy Institute in Australia ranked nearly 100 countries worldwide on their management of the coronavirus pandemic. The United States came in a dismal 94th place out of 98. The only countries ranked worse were Iran, Colombia, Mexico and, in last place, Brazil.
The U.S. has recorded over 26 million cases and 440,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute.
It’s hard to imagine our country — so long a beacon of light for so many other nations — would do so poorly, but without a nationwide plan, it was left up to the individual states, all of which handled things differently.
I heard a guy on the radio who explained it best. Think of a swimming pool shaped like the USA. If you pour red dye where New York is and blue dye on California, the colors will swirl and travel aimlessly until the pool is a mix — or purple. The point is, whatever Cuomo puts in place in New York means little if Murphy from New Jersey doesn’t do exactly the same.
It was thought that children were fairly safe from serious reactions to the virus. That is turning out to not be completely true. MIS-C — or multi-system inflammatory syndrome — is beginning to present itself at the rate of 20 kids out of every 5,000 infected with COVID-19. It is a new, dangerous and rare syndrome found in children ages 2–15 that is associated with the coronavirus. MIS-C was first identified in April 2020. The inflammation that results can limit blood flow and damage the heart, kidneys and other organs.
Unfortunately, MIS-C has hit locally. Geneva’s own Brooklyn Jones, 15, is battling it, and the fight has not been easy.
On Dec. 10, one of Brooklyn’s four siblings and his mom were showing signs of illness with fevers, etc. His mom noticed she was losing her sense of taste and smell. Even though the kids had been in lockdown since March, test results showed COVID had snuck into their household.
As per health department protocol, the whole family needed to get tested because it is assumed all will, eventually, test positive.
Brooklyn showed no symptoms until almost a month later. On Jan. 6 he did not feel well and had a fever of 103. His stomach ached horribly. Not a kid who generally complains, the family knew he should go to the hospital.
For 12 hours at Geneva General, every conceivable test was done without any true conclusion. It was thought it might be a gastric issue such as irritable bowel syndrome or Crohn’s; an appointment with a pediatric gastric doctor at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester was recommended.
They left GGH at 1 a.m.; by 8 a.m., they were on their way to Rochester with Brooklyn’s fever now hovering around 105.
Through a series of tests using the process of elimination, it finally was determined that Brooklyn had MIS-C. Strong had not yet seen many, if any, cases of it at that point.
He was admitted to Golisano Children’s Hospital, where the biggest concern were the markers indicating inflammation issues. They were high and would not subside. He was given mega doses of steroids. It was taking far longer than expected to get better.
Steroids can increase a person’s appetite. So his mom, Casey, bypassed the hospital fare and used GrubHub to feed her son whatever he wanted. That included Red Lobster and steaks. While Brooklyn is the oldest of her five children, she felt it was due time to treat him like an only child.
The recovery has been far from smooth. He was discharged Jan. 17, but was back at Strong six days later because of high inflammation markers. Casey never left his side throughout the hospital ordeal, and considers herself lucky that her daughter, Karma, could help out with the other kids at home.
Brooklyn, a sophomore, is a talented basketball player, although it is unlikely he’ll be able to play for the GHS junior varsity this season. The earliest he can get back to playing would be after an OK from a cardiologist at the end of February. Again, MIS-C and the inflammation that comes with it can cause serious damage to major organs, including the heart.
Brooklyn says his body is now sore — always. He is home now, trying to get back into his COVID-era routine. GHS provided an online tutor for him, and Karma help him catch up on missed studies.
It’s been a while, but the family is back together, still on lockdown. Casey, who says she’s been through a lot in her life, says this particular experience with Brooklyn’s illness was the scariest thing she has experienced.
This may be a good time to remind all parents to give that kid of yours a hug tonight. In the age of COVID-19, one never knows what tomorrow may bring.