Wendra Trowbridge (inset) carries a box full of poinsettia plants out of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Geneva last week. The main photo shows they were part of just shy of 700 others that were picked up by or delivered to those who purchased them (FYI — poinsettias are considered plants, shrubs or small trees).
This year more than ever the plants had a larger purpose than usual. The proceeds from their sale go toward the St. Peter’s Community Youth Choir and a trip overseas to perform.
In past years poinsettia sales were combined with several other fundraisers to offset the costs of the trip. Expenses average about $2,300 per singer. The problem this year is that due to the coronavirus pandemic, other events to generate money had to be canceled. They included chili sales at the Seneca7 in April, a chicken barbecue in May, a lawn sale and a major concert in June.
As a result, the next planned trip to the United Kingdom is expected to be in February of 2022.
Readers may be interested to know that anyone ages 12-18 can be a part of this choir. One doesn’t have to be a member of this particular church’s congregation. Currently there are 23 members of the choir.
Wendra has been choir director for over 25 years. She says she accepts everyone — no tryouts are necessary. I just hope that those interested sing more in tune than I ever have. My “sound” can be likened to that of early Yoko Ono (readers over age 60 will likely know what I mean).
Wendra is active with the The St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy where she is musical director for three Children’s Choirs. It is a non-profit organization that has been serving the greater Geneva area with enrichment programs, lessons, and instruction in music and dance for all ages and abilities since 2005. The Arts Academy offers lessons and instruction to over 200 students each week.
The choir groups are certainly lucky to have the commitment of such an accomplished person. Wendra received her BM and MM in Vocal Performance from Ithaca College School of Music. She is adjunct voice faculty at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and has previously taught at Ithaca College. She has conducted honor choirs for many central and western New York schools. Her own performances include numerous tours with the Celebrant Singers throughout the United States and 14 countries along with Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown.
Her family is quite musical. Her husband Jim is the Midlakes High School Band director and also director of the HWS Colleges Brass Ensembles. He is proficient playing the French horn, tuba and other low brass instruments. A teen-aged son is an accomplished pianist and violinist. Another son is more interested in sports than music study. When I asked if they play music together as a family at home for fun, she said it is more likely that they just sing.
I also asked her about the name Wendra. It turns out it was made up by her mom. She has yet to meet another “Wendra.” I, like many, have mistakenly called her Wendy, but she assured me it is never a bother for her.
Since Wendra teaches pretty traditional music and voice stuff, I thought with teen-aged kids she might have an unexpected fondness for some of the contemporary music they or their generation might be listening to. Maybe some Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez or possibly Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish or Dua Lipa? She said she prefers the songs of Celine Dion.
But she did admit to being part of a rock band as a teenager growing up in Dolgeville. She was on vocals and keyboards. They played songs from Journey, Toto, Pat Benatar, etc.. The name of the band? Detour. She says one of her bandmates had a detour sign from a construction site, and they thought it would be a cool aesthetic to hang at their shows.
For the sake of being informational, I wanted to share a brief background on the poinsettia. Widely used in Christmas floral displays, its English name comes from Joel Poinsett the first U.S. Minister to Mexico. He is credited with introducing the plant to the United States in the 1820s. Poinsettias are shrubs or small trees. It can be said that while all trees are plants, not all plants can be trees. Poinsett began sending them back to his greenhouses in South Carolina. They were also known as the “Mexican flame flower.” It is a myth that poinsettia plants are deadly poisonous if a child or pet eats the leaves, but they can make a human or pet at least mildly sick.