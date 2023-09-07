The summer concert season at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center came to a close Saturday with Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & Chic performing. Bastille originally was scheduled to appear but canceled at the last minute due to a “medical emergency.”
As a photojournalist, it’s certainly a nice perk to being able to cover concerts there. Even if it’s a band I don’t care for, I still enjoy photographing the whole scene.
For this concert, the crowd was large and extremely excited for the show.
The good folks at CMAC provided me with two seats normally reserved for concert reviewers. It allowed me to bring my better half, Kim, along for the show. I informed the CMAC media rep that I was unlikely to write a full review because of my lack of expertise and knowledge about the bands there that night, so it might be a disservice to readers.
I can tell you that it was surprising to hear how many hit songs Nile Rodgers (top inset photo), 70, wrote or co-wrote. He is in the Rock and Roll Songwriters Hall of Fame and has won many Grammy awards. Some examples: Chic’s “Le Freak” and “Good Times,” the latter being listed in Rolling Stone’s top 100 songs of all time. Also, “Upside Down” for Diana Ross, Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” and Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” to name a few.
He also produced albums for Madonna, David Bowie, Daft Punk, and … Duran Duran.
Duran Duran (bottom inset photo) was able to successfully take advantage of the power of MTV in the 1980s, creating some of the slickest, most well-produced videos to accompany their songs. Though that was quite a few years, it did little to dampen the enthusiasm of fans at CMAC as they performed again.
A day or so before the concert, I got a Facebook message from Kathleen Lange Klik. At one time, the Finger Lakes Times had two photographers on staff, and Kathleen and I worked together from 2000-03. She would move on to do photography in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Now a mom of one, the last few years she has been home-schooling her son.
She had wanted to know if I was covering the show. It just so happens Duran Duran is her favorite group. She has continued to play them endlessly in her car and at home. As a result, her 10-year-old son, Liam, has formed a love for the group too.
They were able to watch the band on New Year’s Eve on one of the network celebration shows. She promised her son that if they ever went on tour again she would take him.
As soon as she found out they were on tour this summer and appearing at CMAC, she got tickets. Decent ones too: in Section 2, Row Q (pictured in highlighted oval in crowd photo). It was Liam’s first-ever live rock concert.
Kathleen still has family in the Western New York city of Depew, and her husband hails from Avon. They are considering a move back to the area.
Liam is just about the same age that Kathleen was when she first fell in love with Duran Duran. Kathleen told me that her son is her world and it meant so much to share the music experience with him.
For CMAC, it was a good year. There were several sold-out shows, regardless of some weather obstacles that were faced. Oftentimes, success is based upon who and when the promoter can book to play. That can be interesting to navigate with so many concert venues of all sizes in the region. CMAC seems to be doing a good job finding their own niche.
The folks running CMAC will have a week or two to relax, but they will be right back at it soon enough, preparing for next summer’s concert series.