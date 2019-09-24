There was a hefty response to last week’s two-part column about the issues facing residents placed by the Department of Social Services into America’s Best Value Inn on Routes 5&20 in Geneva.
My better half, Kim, thought last week’s subject matter was worthy of a three-parter. I didn’t. But, as is often the case, she was right.
Much has happened in the past seven days to warrant a follow-up.
Readers reached out to me about their experiences with that particular motel, people they know, and concerns they have about other motels in the area.
One person had some extra pillows to donate to Rebecca España, the focus of last week’s two-part “Bigger Picture.” Another person forwarded a website address listing the names of the registered sex offenders currently living there.
Though I have yet to hear back from the New York State Department of Health about an inspection they conducted recently at the motel, a reader informed me that he knew of at least two violations.
The allegations: used bar soap was being collected after guests checked out, then used to wash towels, sheets, etc.; and DSS-placed residents, the ones who are often living hand-to-mouth and worrying about how they’ll pay next week’s rent, were banned from partaking in the free continental breakfast served there.
According to Andy Tyman, president and CEO of the Geneva Housing Authority — the DSS contracts with the Housing Authority for inspections — DSS guidelines mandate that motel guests and residents should have access to all amenities at the motel.
At the Mynderse Academy football game Friday night a woman approached me to tell me she had her teenage daughter sit down and read last week’s columns. This, for me, resonated strongly.
When my daughter was about 8 years old I started taking her — we did it for many years — to work with me at a soup kitchen every Thanksgiving Day morning. It was part of a father/daughter experience that, I hope, opened her eyes to the lives of those less fortunate. My desire was that it might, in the slightest way, ingrain a sense of empathy and compassion into her soul.
It is important to realize anyone’s life can be radically changed in a split second — and it seems to be from good to bad far more often than vice versa. There is no better example of this than that of Amanda Roberts.
Amanda has lived at America’s Best Value Inn off and on for a few years. Currently, the 31-year-old is housed in a room that, she says, hasn’t had a usable mattress for four months. She sleeps on one more like a box spring instead. She has complained, but nothing has changed.
For a person who has gone through what she has, she deserves a mattress — and a clean one at that.
Last week a doctor diagnosed her with ringworm, a skin infection caused by mold.
Amanda grew up in a family that was neither rich nor poor. They do their best to help her out when possible.
Very shortly after turning 15 she was in a car with others, including her sister, on their way to school at Marcus Whitman. A man had dropped off his two stepchildren and was on his way home when he plowed into the vehicle Amanda was in that morning. The driver who hit them was drunk and driving with a suspended license.
Among the injuries Amanda suffered in that horrific crash: a traumatic brain injury, a broken back and a broken leg. She was in the hospital for a year.
There is a scar that wraps from the back of her head across her forehead and down her nose to her chin.
She takes medication for seizures, the latest of which occurred a few weeks ago. It is impossible for her to have a full-time job, and a part-time one is questionable at best.
DSS pays for her housing at America’s Best Value Inn. She receives $123 a month in cash assistance from the state and $132 in food stamps. She has Medicaid.
Amanda’s sister wasn’t injured nearly as bad that day 16 years ago. She has gone on to get married and land a good job. It’s quite possibly that is the type of life Amanda might be living if one drunk idiot had not altered one woman’s future in the blink of an eye.
With that said, Amanda deserves the respect and courtesies that all guests are supposed to get when staying at this particular motel.