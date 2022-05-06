Put simply, Reylu Gutierrez is on a fast track. To where, you may ask. The highest level of competition in the “Sport of Kings” — thoroughbred racing.
The Farmington native has secured mounts on two horses, one to run in tomorrow’s Kentucky Derby and one today in the Kentucky Oaks for fillies. Though he has ridden at Churchill Downs before and is comfortable there, this is his first time in the “most exciting two minutes in sports” — arguably, the biggest race in the world.
It is a dream anyone connected to the sport on every level has. It was a dream for me just to photograph it. This year will be my sixth time.
For a guy like Rey, the odds of getting there were quite long.
He had been around racing all his life — his dad, Luis, is a leading trainer at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack — but his parents insisted that he get a college degree first. He did just that at SUNY Cortland. So, essentially, he got a late start in the game.
Literally thousands of riders work out horses in the morning at the biggest tracks with the hopes of someday getting a call to ride any race. That means making proper weight, being good at what you do, knowing the right people, and a whole lot of luck. All of that came together for a guy from the small Finger Lakes track in 2018.
As an apprentice (rookie) jockey, Rey was nominated for racing’s highest honor, an Eclipse Award. The next year he won his first graded stakes at Aqueduct in the Tom Fool Handicap; he told me it is his fondest racing memory to date. The next year he rode a colt in the Belmont Stakes.
Usually, I write a column each year analyzing and predicting my choice for the Kentucky Derby. But this year, what better person to give readers some Derby/Oaks insight than Rey?
In the Derby, Rey is riding a 30-1 longshot named Barber Road. At race time he could be as high as 50-1. He finished second in the Arkansas Derby to Derby entrant Cyberknife. He is a grinder type of horse who, in his last seven races, finished first twice, second four times, and third once. Though a longshot, Rey is optimistic about his horse.
He feels it is most important to place horses in the right spot. I talked to him prior to the post-position draw, where he said he hoped to start in the No. 1 spot in the gate or close to it so he could easily get to the rail and save ground, much like past Derby longshots Mine That Bird and Giacomo. He ended up drawing No. 14.
There is a good chance that the track will come up wet, as showers are in the forecast. Barber Road is one of the few Derby entrants to run on a very wet surface; he was able to finish second that day. Barber Road also has a prior win over the Churchill Downs surface.
As 3-year-olds, thoroughbreds still have a lot of growing to do, and Rey sees Barber Road getting stronger and bigger. In the Derby in particular, the jockey has to take risks to find open holes in a 20-horse field. Rey is an aggressive rider, as shown in his Arkansas Derby, where he bumped his way through horses to get to second.
When I told him my pick was Messier (No. 6) because I felt his breeding was superb and he won’t get mud kicked back at him much, Rey said he feels there are too many other speed horses in the race that will compromise Messier’s chances.
So, I asked him if any of the other horses impressed him? There was one: Zandon. He has seen him work out in the morning and also witnessed his win in the Blue Grass Stakes. He navigates traffic easily, and Rey feels he can run his own race and not be dependent on others to create a slow or fast pace. Rey feels Zandon has the running style to win a Derby.
In the Oaks, Rey rides Hidden Connection, who has been assigned a favorable No. 3 post position but was given odds of 20-1. That is interesting since Echo Zulu, at 4-1 and one of the leading fillies in the race, beat Hidden Connection by only a slight nose.
Rey is seeing Hidden Connection not only getting physically stronger, but mentally too ... at the right time. She will be facing what Rey says is the best Oaks field in years. As far as his racing strategy, with an inside post, Rey says it will be important to break from the gate well and charge toward the front end early.
The accompanying photo is one I took of Rey aboard H.C. at last year’s Breeders’ Cup.
The Finger Lakes still plays a major role in his life. He owns a home close to the track in Farmington and tries to get back to see his family at least once a month. Even if he were to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, he plans to be home Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day with his mom.
Rey says he loves the area and everything about it. It was where he got his start in horse racing, cleaning stalls and learning from everyone, many still working the backstretch. He says he will always remain loyal to the place and may even ride a horse there for his dad on Monday.
A Kentucky Derby win, he says, would be just as much for all the people here as himself.