Being a single parent can give a person a pretty clear perspective of navigating a complicated world.
For Brent Heidrick, 44, of Seneca Falls, that has been compounded by his vehicle breaking down and being unable to afford repairs. He is currently unemployed, a construction worker who isn’t due back on the job until May.
He has four sons. The oldest is 22 and lives on his own. He was the result of a relationship with a girlfriend decades ago. The other three live with him. The 15-year-old’s mother is Brent’s estranged wife; they have not been together for a while. The other two, ages 14 and 8, are the children of his ex-girlfriend. Brent is not the biological father.
Pretty complicated stuff, but if Brent hadn’t stepped up to the plate, who knows what would be happening in the lives of these three kids. In fact, Brent says they are all doing quite well in school.
The back story of Brent will bring things into focus and answer questions as to where the mothers are ... and more.
Brent is a former abuser of drugs but has been clean for 12-plus years. Prior to that, though, he was far from a model citizen. He committed some very serious crimes and was incarcerated several times. He was not the kind of guy who showed any sign of being a responsible parent, let alone human being. He says that an addiction to opioids was the root cause for many of the bad decisions he made.
Unfortunately for the boys, back when Brent decided it was time to clean up his act, the mothers of the youngest three could not shake their addictions. That resulted in jail time and unsuccessful attempts at rehab for both women — and Brent finding himself caring for the boys.
Brent and the boys live in a double-wide at a trailer park in Seneca Falls. It is paid off, but the lot rent is $500 per month. The health and welfare of the three boys keeps him from ever thinking about or being tempted to partake in drug activity again.
His main concern is being father, nurse, cook, cleaner, driver, teacher’s aide, and whatever else to help these kids have as normal a life in a very abnormal situation. Beginning in 2018, the four have lived together full-time.
The biological father of the 14-year-old has never been in the picture. The child suffers from some physical issues. He was born with bilateral club feet and requires more surgeries.
The dad of the youngest also was an addict but a dutiful father who, sadly, passed away from a drug overdose. The death benefits that were to go to the boy were being sent to the biological mom who, Brent claims, was using the monthly $700 to purchase drugs. It took months to get the money sent to him for the 8-year-old. And, Brent has won legal custody of the 15-year-old.
Lacking an operating vehicle has proven a big obstacle. The children have doctor’s appointments and school activities, groceries must be purchased, and driving to his job (when that happens) is a must.
Some money has been raised — about $1,000 — of which $500 was from people connected with the Finger Lakes Times. But with about $1,100 in monthly income not coming close to covering about $2,400 in monthly expenses to support his family of four, his savings account has been depleted. He is starting to fall behind on bills.
His construction job in May can’t come soon enough; he may even be able to get a work vehicle, he said.
Brent has gone to the Seneca County Department of Social Services for help. He now gets SNAP benefits, although he was investigated for welfare fraud initially for allegedly working jobs under the table. It was a major hassle that, ultimately, he won in court.
He credits and thanks state Sen. Pam Helming for taking the lead in getting him unemployment benefits after the coronavirus pandemic. Those benefits have since ended.
His parents, friends and neighbors help at times, but it is a lot to ask considering they all have their own lives and expenses.
I asked Brent why anyone should consider helping him after so many years of being a less-than-honorable and responsible person? He understands that notion, but says now it is all about the kids, not him. The kids need stability. He has been the only one to put in the effort to keep them out of harmful, destructive household situations or be split up in foster care. It’s difficult to say where and how they would be had he not taken charge.
The three boys look at Brent as their father. All call him “Dad.” I decided there was no need to provide the boys’ names as to avoid any online or school hassles. The bullying that goes on in school and social media is well documented.
Anyone wishing to assist Brent, or who can provide helpful information, can email me at nyp2904@yahoo.com and I will pass it along.