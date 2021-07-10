(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part “Bigger Picture.” See Monday’s Times for Part II).
Giovanni “Gio” Bourne would have turned 12 today, July 10. In what is a parent’s worst nightmare, he died — suddenly — June 22. That was the last day of the 2020-21 Waterloo School District’s year.
Gio was a sixth-grader.
The cause? Exact details are unknown, but for now it is ruled a suicide, possibly accidental. Why did he do it? Safe to say a combination of several factors — bullying, cyberbullying, social media and racism — played a role.
That’s pretty heavy stuff. Statistically, though, it’s not as much of a surprise as one might think. Youth suicides are on the rise. Rapidly. Studies now show suicide as the second-leading cause of death among those in the 10-24 age group. Suicides among people 10-24 rose 57% from 2007 to 2018, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rates have tripled among youth 10-14 years old and are significantly higher among Black children younger than 13.
Gio’s story may be typical of what happens to many younger children and teenagers today, but thankfully, not all situations end in suicide. Some kids, however, may become emotional shells of their usual selves unless something is done to help mitigate problems.
Readers are able to get an amazing insight into Gio’s life and what led to his death thanks to his mother, Angelicia Smith. She is not standing still nor being quiet in hopes that Gio’s life will help inform others who are dealing with what some feel is a growing crisis among our youngest generation. And not just suicide but depression as well. The COVID-19 pandemic also compounded things for many.
During the most painful time of her life Angelicia has a lot to say. Her partner Nick (Gio’s dad) and their daughter, age 16, are doing their best to cope with an unbearable situation. The couple have been together for 17 years. Angelicia is Black/Puerto Rican. Nick is Caucasian.
RACISM
Walk through the halls at Waterloo schools and you are going to see it is pretty darn white … and I am not talking about those walls. There are not a lot of persons of color. This includes students, administration, teachers and other employees.
Angelicia says her son and daughter have been called the “N” word by fellow students starting in second grade for her daughter. This and other bullying incidents have led Angelicia to teachers, guidance counselors, principals and the superintendent many times over the years with concerns. I have been shown many of the emails over a span of years that documented every communication. The fact that Angelicia saw little to no improvement over time is a signal that, for her and her kids, little or not enough was ever done.
Bringing politics into this conversation is bound to upset some readers, but it is a relevant piece of the puzzle. Racism has a long history in the United States. In May, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas told senators that the greatest domestic threat facing the United States came from what they both called “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists,” and the FBI reports that white supremacists have become the No. 1 threat since the Trump presidency.
The Muslim ban, anti-immigration policies and failure to publicly embrace the Black Lives Matter movement created a culture that allowed those with even the slightest of racist tendencies to comfortably come out from the proverbial shadows. Since we are all a product of our environment, any adult that spews racist rhetoric can expect that children in their household may be influenced and ultimately bring that ideology to school.
I shot a photo of the WHS 2020 Senior Class Car Parade last year. One vehicle had a Confederate flag displayed. A reader complained to the Finger Lakes Times about running such an image but failed to think that maybe the school would have been the proper place to direct their words.
Angelicia points out recent insensitivity toward persons of color at WHS when the school held a “Merica Monday” during Spirit Week. In general Merica — as opposed to America — emphasizes qualities regarded as stereotypically American coupled with aspects of a redneck or southern stereotype including: “Freedom,” guns, bald eagles, patriotism, to name a few. All of which also have a stereotypical connection to white supremacists.
Does Angelica condemn all of WHS and the community beyond? Far from it. After Gio died she was overwhelmed by the amount of community support the family received. Complete strangers reached out to offer their condolences and she is grateful for it. Tiffany Folk, whose son committed suicide a few years back, started a Gofundme page for Gio’s family that has raised over $20,000. There also was a large turnout after a last-minute call for anyone with a vintage or sports car to come out and join in the funeral procession. Gio loved cool cars.
BULLYING
Over the years I have received numerous requests from parents to do a column on the issue of bullying in our area schools. Usually they reached out because their child was a victim of such abuse. But when I said I would only if I could speak and quote their child (anonymously), they all passed.
Everyone reading this has seen, heard or maybe been a victim of bullying themselves. It is nothing new. Now every state has anti-bullying laws and regulations in place. New York’s reads in part: “‘Harassment’ and ‘bullying’ shall mean the creation of a hostile environment by conduct or by threats, intimidation or abuse … Acts of harassment and bullying shall include, but not be limited to, those acts based on a person’s actual or perceived race, color, weight, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender, sex. New York school districts must establish and implement policies, procedures, and guidelines to create a school environment that is free from harassment, bullying and discrimination.”
Angelicia has reported incidents, and reports were filled out by school officials. But it seems to her that not enough is being done to deal with the issue in general.
What do experts say as to why bullying occurs in schools? If there are students that have tendencies towards bullying, and the school climate allows it, bullying is likely to happen.
Angelica’s daughter was always her biggest worry. She has endured racism, sexual abuse (on school video tape) and bullying. Angelicia was proactive in dealing with emotional issues that would surface. Gio, on the other hand, was a sensitive kid who she says always tried to fit in. He was a very good student and played football and lacrosse. At times he would let his parents know of bullying, but too often he was a “quiet sufferer.” It was much more difficult to read what was going on in his head.
SOCIAL MEDIA/ CYBERBULLYING
What sets the current generation apart from the time I went to school is one thing and it is a big one: Social media. It is a game-changer in so many ways and not always good ones.
Social media has fostered the opportunity to cyberbully, possibly non-stop, over digital devices such as computers, cell phones and tablets. It can continue through texts, apps, forums, or gaming. It provides freedom to send, post, or share harmful, false, or mean content. It includes sharing personal or private information about someone else causing severe embarrassment or humiliation.
It should be noted that cyberbullying on the worldwide web is a worldwide problem.
The scary part is many parents are trying to do the right thing by monitoring their kids’ online and cell phone use, but it is a very difficult task. Take Gio, for example. It was about 2 a.m. when he died, and Angelicia says she had no idea he was on his cell phone then. He was supposedly FaceTiming with a group of kids.
Oddly, these were kids that he had said were bullying him and not part of his regular group of friends. She asked him to block them. He would say they would “scam” him with group chats, and she had no idea what that meant.
Angelicia has many unanswered questions, some of which are being investigated by the police. Some teachers and others have told her that one of the “bullies” took a screenshot of Gio during the incident. She heard police asked the student to delete it, probably because they feared it would go viral online. She also has heard that Gio had exhibited prior “weird” behavior. But she is not sure what weird actually implies.
In addition Gio supposedly may have been participating in a “TikTok blackout challenge” that went awry. It is a dangerous social media trend that encourages users to choke themselves up to the point of losing consciousness while uploading the results. She wonders if others were egging him on? She thinks the kids who were online with Gio that night could provide answers but none have yet to do so and that frustrates her.
In hindsight, Angelicia says it was almost like there were two Gios. His regular group of friends knew or saw nothing of the side of Gio that was present with the “bully” group. Angelicia thinks that was just Gio trying to fit in with a group that ultimately should not have been friend worthy.
Monday, Part II: A mom’s mission and the school district’s response.