(Editor’s Note: This is the conclusion of a two-part “Bigger Picture.” Part I ran on Saturday).
Giovanni “Gio” Bourne would have turned 12 on Saturday, July 10. In what is a parent’s worst nightmare, he died — suddenly — June 22. That was the last day of the 2020-21 Waterloo School District’s year.
Gio was a sixth-grader.
The cause? Exact details are unknown, but for now it is ruled a suicide, possibly accidental. Why did he do it? Safe to say a combination of several factors — bullying, cyberbullying, social media and racism — played a role.
Since his death, his mother, Angelicia Smith, has been active in talking about the issues in the hopes that Gio’s life will help inform others who are dealing with what some feel is a growing crisis among our youngest generation.
HER MISSION
Angelicia is not seeking revenge. Justice might be good but making sure other kids don’t suffer the same fate as her son is a priority.
Tiffany Folk, who set up a foundation for her son, is helping Angelicia with one.
For her, change needs to take place in the schools. There is a Diversity Club at WHS. Angelicia knows the teacher who oversees it, and both agree that it would be better if a person of color took charge of it. But who?
Superintendent Terri Bavis, according to Angelicia, has told her that they are interested in hiring minorities but haven’t been able to get any commitments. Of course, the question is why?
Angelicia’s mom has offered to speak to students at WHS about diversity, Black culture, life, etc., but the school has never taken up her offer. She was a Fresh Air kid growing up in New York City and spent many summers here. She had Angelicia at age 16. Overcoming many obstacles, she went on to get a college degree from William Smith College.
With years of experience working with youth at Hillside in Rochester and when it was in Romulus, Angelicia very recently applied to be a teacher’s assistant at the middle school. She got interviewed but was not offered the job. A TA position in the high school also came up. She applied and has not received a call back even for an interview. It is hard to imagine that the district is getting overwhelmed with TA applicants, including qualified persons of color. She feels she would be a positive addition.
Angelicia admits that the district may perceive her as being combative over the years, but she feels the school created that dynamic because she never saw any follow through on its part. Her wish and desire has always been to work together.
Her hope is for a safe space for kids to have honest conversations. That better mental health programs be put in place and make sure accountability is imperative. If school district officials think they are already there, then Angelicia thinks it is likely not good enough.
She wishes for kids to be educated and encouraged to say something, to speak up when even the slightest hint of trouble exists. Maybe if someone had done that when Gio was exhibiting “weird” behavior he would still be here today.
Perhaps one of the most difficult things Angelicia hopes to see accomplished is a bridging of the gap between school and home.
Like most, she views kids as our future, and it will be best for all if they are physically and emotionally happy and healthy.
The spirit of her son Gio lives on by giving her a new purpose in life — to help make a difference one kid at a time.
SCHOOL DISTRICT RESPONSE
Given that Gio was only 11, it can be expected that schools are unable to offer any comments about his specific situation. But I did reach out to Bavis with some questions. She responded promptly:
Q. Since Gio’s passing have any discussions or future plans been made regarding bullying and racism awareness education for the next year’s students?
A. This work has been ongoing in the district. The Waterloo Central School District does not tolerate bullying or racism in any form. Over the past year, a district stakeholder group has been working on the District’s Strategic Plan. The final draft of this plan is on the agenda for the Board of Education’s review on July 12, 2021. One of the pillars of this plan is wellness. We define wellness as both emotional and physical wellness of our students and staff. Another pillar of the plan is safe-space. I share this with you to illustrate the emotional safety and well-being of our students is paramount. If our children do not feel safe, they cannot learn. Part of our District plan involves diversity. In the 2019-20 school year, we added a Diversity Club at WHS. Last Fall we created a Diversity Steering Committee comprised of faculty and staff to review instructional materials and curriculum. In March, Mr. Vitale, WMS Principal, requested the addition of a Diversity Club at WMS.
On June 21, 2021 the Waterloo Board of Education approved fifty-six new positions through our Federal ESSER funding, to support our students at school. We have spent the past week posting these positions for our staff. Among those positions is a District Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) Director, which will directly support and coordinate social emotional learning in each school, a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) for restorative practices and academics to support our Secondary Administrators, a District Wellness Coordinator, four Building Wellness Coordinators so that our Building Wellness Teams can get established this Fall, a School Psychology Intern, an additional School Nurse, Intervention teachers at all levels, extended day programming for both before and after school for students in Kindergarten through Grade 5, PBIS Coaches, and Parent Academies to pay for speakers and workshops that may be of interest to our parents and guardians throughout the school year.
This summer, our District will form a District Diversity Committee to develop a Diversity Plan to support the goals of our strategic plan. This work has been ongoing and will continue to occur through this committee involving our community partners. We cannot do this work alone. We need our community to work in partnership with us.
Q. What currently is in place to deal with such issues including cyberbullying?
A. Again, I want to make it clear that the Waterloo Central School District does not tolerate bullying or racism in any form. Our district strives to be a welcoming place for all members of our community. Any reported incidents of bullying or racism are investigated, and discipline is assigned based on the findings of the investigation. We have communicated the following with parents, “If you or your child feels that they have been the victims of any form of bullying, harassment or racism, please contact your child’s Principal immediately so we can take swift action through a thorough investigation.” We cannot help our families if incidents are not reported and we are not informed of what is happening.
Q. Ms. Smith says she was often in contact with the school regarding issues that troubled her regarding her two children. Where they remedied appropriately?
A. We cannot comment on specific incidents regarding students, however any time concerns are raised, they are investigated and appropriately addressed in accordance with the district’s code of conduct.