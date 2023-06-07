More than 50 years ago I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an inflammation of the intestine that has no cure and no known cause. The best one can do is try to control it.
I have had three major surgeries and other hospitalizations.
Then, a wonderful thing happened 20 years ago. The powers that be at the Finger Lakes Times allowed me to bring a dog to work every day. First it was Dudley and currently Grover. I am forever grateful.
It is no coincidence that during these last two decades not only have I not been admitted to the hospital, I am now off all medications for Crohn’s. That is not to say I don’t have flare-ups — I do — but they get stabilized fairly quickly.
The past 20 years truly speak to the power, impact, and benefit of having an emotional (and physical) support animal. They seem to lower stress levels, one of the enemies of Crohn’s.
It takes a lot of patience, energy, and most important, love for me to train my dogs. And the result is most who knew/know Dudley and Grover have come across few dogs more obedient, friendly, and well trained.
Grover is soon to be 11 years old, and it was time to start thinking about a potential new member of the Tulis/Giardina family to eventually take over his role.
I had hoped to wait a year or two. I was looking for a specific kind of dog. I don’t like to repeat the exact same kind because each has been so special and each is irreplaceable.
I found a breeder that I hoped to use in the future with just what I was looking for. Unfortunately, the breeder was closing up shop after two decades of dog breeding. There was one last litter, though.
A tough decision was to be made, having to think about the temporary chaos of having two dogs while one is a pup in training. I took a leap of faith.
The Sunday before Memorial Day, I got up at 3:30 a.m. and made my way to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, where I boarded a 6 a.m. flight to Houston. I met the breeder and my new pup at the airport (accompanying photo) and got on a flight back home at 4:30 p.m.
With a layover and change of planes in Baltimore, I finally made it back to Penn Yan safely at 1 a.m.
Please meet the very handsome and unique greenish/blue-eyed, light champagne dilute Labrador Retriever named … Texas.
It is important to note that an emotional support animal is any type of animal that is there to provide comfort to its owner. The most common type of emotional support animal is a dog, but an ESA can be anything from a small bird to a horse.
Except for specific circumstances, there is no special certification needed for the average Joe. In my case, my kind and compassionate primary doctor at the former Lifecare Medical Associates approved and completed the needed paperwork to make it “official.”
Having an ESA in no way provides the same privileges and access given to a service animal. Under Title II and Title III of The Americans with Disabilities Act, a service animal is any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability. Emotional support animals provide companionship, relieve loneliness, and sometimes help with depression, anxiety, and certain phobias, but do not have special training to perform tasks to assist people with disabilities.
What is becoming far more prevalent is the use of service dogs fraudulently. You likely have seen examples, people who purchased a service dog vest online to strap on their pet, allowing owner and animal to go to places they normally would not be allowed in or to a restaurant, stores, hotels, the beach, an airplane, etc. I was in Wegmans not too long ago and saw a huge, high-strung Great Dane with a service dog vest!?
In Florida, it is even more noticeable since most beaches don’t allow dogs, so many people use the vests to skirt the rules. It is pretty clear what the real thing looks like. The dogs are incredibly well trained and are actually working at their “job,” depending on the specific disability or task.
However, as part of the ADA, you can’t just ask a dog owner what their disability is for having a service dog.
As of 2022, there were 33 states with what can be termed true bans on the fraudulent representation of pets as service animals. In all states, violation of these laws are misdemeanor offenses or civil infractions, and states require community service with an organization that serves the disabled as part of sentencing upon conviction.
The pervasive fraud surrounding service dogs is tainting attitudes toward those in need of one.
I posted on Facebook a shorter version of this piece about my Texas story. Some of the responses are worth a mention.
“I too can vouch the amazing benefits of an emotional support dog (animal). They all are. My son did not talk until he got a dog (boxer) named Ginger when he was 4 yo. It opened up his world. And he now always has a dog by his side. He just graduated last week from UB Buffalo College of Public Health Biostatistics. He and his dog.”
“Oh and thank God your belly has improved. I think having ESA in your life has been a huge healer. Love makes body’s mitochondria and vibration/energy heal/rise. Love can truly help heal the body.”
“Animals and inner peace fuel and heal the body.”
“Dog is God spelled backwards. To me they are pure expressions of unconditional love. Imagine if humans could be pure love all the time. What a lovely world. Also why they have to sleep so much? Takes a lot of energy to be spiritual guides.”