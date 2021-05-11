A national champion. How many people can ever say that? How many can achieve such an accomplishment at age 50?
Meet Kelly Gibson Bateman of Canandaigua. She turns 52 in June. Two years ago, in the “Windy City” of Chicago, she won the top prize for her age group and weight class in the sport of powerlifting. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s competition; this year’s nationals are scheduled for June in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three different lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift. It is not to be confused with weightlifting, which includes the overhead movements of the snatch, as well as the clean and jerk. Powerlifting focuses on reaching maximum strength using heavy weights, while weightlifting focuses on efficiency of movement requiring explosive strength at the beginning of the motion to lift the barbell.
Bodybuilding is another thing altogether, based on appearance more than actual strength.
The remarkable aspect of this story is Kelly didn’t even think about competitive powerlifting until 2016.
She grew up in Dundee on a grape farm with four brothers. Softball was the only sport she played in high school. She went on to Keuka College. Professionally she is an occupational therapist providing services for children at her business called Building Blocks in Canandaigua. She has three sons.
At 47, Kelly got motivated and decided to shed a few pounds. She joined the Canandaigua YMCA. She quickly found herself part of the CrossFit class there. CrossFit uses a blend of different exercises such as sit ups, pull ups, running, and rowing and weight routines. She realized she was pretty darn good at the latter.
She now works out at another CrossFit affiliation in the city.
A friend showed her the New York state records for women’s powerlifting. That was the moment she realized her training had actually put her in a position to beat those numbers. Shortly thereafter, Kelly entered her first event: the Finger Lakes Powerlifting Championships in Ithaca. She entered only one event: the bench press.
How did she do? Not only first place, but she set a New York state record with a bench press of 154.3 pounds.
Fast-forward a few years, and Kelly owns or has broken her own marks a total of 63 times, including three American records. In 2016 her first squat was 185 pounds; now, it is a record 325 pounds. Her personal best for bench press is 192.9 pounds; for deadlift, it’s 319.7 pounds.
Her early success caught the eye of a topnotch coach in Buffalo who offered his services. She now also uses him through video contact due to the distance restraints. She has a coach in Canandaigua too who provides considerable motivation, support and knowledge.
All the records she is amassing do not show the full picture. Since becoming a powerlifter she has lowered her blood pressure numbers to a point where no medications are needed. She is much healthier, with the only injury she has suffered being some tendinitis. In short, she feels good.
Her business schedule is flexible, which allows for 4-5 days of training per week. She also has a setup to train at home. She finds she sleeps much better and has increased her strength, metabolism and flexibility.
When asked much how longer can she compete: “There are women in their 70s powerlifting,” she noted.
It should be noted that, from a financial perspective, powerlifting is a losing proposition. There are no professionals in the sport. Travel, coaching fees — everything — comes out of her pocket. But that does not matter a whole lot. For Kelly, powerlifting is part of her own personal experiment, one about finding out how far her body and mind can safely go.
It’s not all about physical strength. The mind is extremely important. In fact she feels the key to her success is her mental preparation.
Age is just a number. Kelly is an example that with the right frame of mind, drive and confidence, anything is possible.