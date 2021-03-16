Nationally, only 500 or so of these awards are given out annually, so it says something that two have happened in the Finger Lakes region this year.
I am talking about the National Medal of Merit the Boys Scouts of America issues (bottom inset photo). One of the local scouts got an additional award for heroism.
For Antonio Carrasquel (pictured left), 18, of Phelps, the process took a while.
Around March four years ago, at age 14, he was fishing with a friend along the Canandaigua Outlet near his family’s property north of the village. The water was extremely high and running fast due to a combination of rainfall and winter snow melt. He estimates that normally it might be two feet high, but that day was closer to five.
Antonio thought he was hearing geese but soon realized it was two guys in a boat yelling for help. The boat was moving quickly toward Antonio, who was wearing waders. It was filling up with water and beginning to sink. Apparently the plug in the boat had not been put back in (no motors are allowed on that part of the outlet).
One of the guys in the boat did not know how to swim.
Thinking quickly, Antonio told his friend to grab a rope that was holding some kayaks on shore. Antonio tied one end around his waist while his friend held onto the other on land. He carefully made his way to the other side, doing his best to not have his waders fill up with water, which would create major issues.
When he was safely on the other side, he pulled in the rope in time to throw it to the boat that was aimlessly heading downstream. The guys both turned out to be seniors at Midlakes High School, and one of them caught the rope. Antonio then pulled the boat to shore and tied it to an old fallen tree.
Just as the two exited the boat, the current took the old tree, boat and all, and away they went.
Now 18, Antonio has effectively aged out of Troop 46, but he plans to continue as an assistant troop master. The Eagle Scout is unsure of his future plans other than a strong desire to get a pilot’s license.
His Scout Master, Tony Green, filled out the proper application for the award and submitted it to the Boys Scout Council. It made its way up the chain to the national level,where the big decisions are made. The process also involved interviews with witnesses (boaters).
Antonio also was given the Heroism Award.
Andrew Weaver (inset top right), 18, is from Palmyra. He works part-time at Breen’s Market there. Last year, on July 4, while a member of Troop 96, he was at that job when a man outside the market became very distraught. He had just been inside, where he bought a submarine sandwich.
When Andrew went outside the guy asked him to call 911. Andrew didn’t ask why, he just went and did it.
When he went back outside, the man said he wanted to kill himself, shoot himself in the head. What did Andrew do next? Unaware if the guy had a gun or not, he sat beside him and talked with him about the guy’s life, which he told Andrew was “falling apart.”
In fact, the man said shortly into their chat that Andrew was “very kind.” Andrew estimates it took 10-15 minutes for police to arrive. The man was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
The same process occurred before a decision was made in awarding the Medal of Merit.
Andrew, also an Eagle Scout and an 11-year member of scouting, also has aged out and plans to continue on being a part of the organization in other roles.
Both these fine young men kept their promise regarding the The Scout Oath:
On my honor I will do my best
To do my duty to God and my country
and to obey the Scout Law;
To help other people at all times;
To keep myself physically strong,
mentally awake, and morally straight.
Etcetera
• The correct web address for last week’s piece on cinematographer Tim Pfeffer is www.fingerlakesfilm.com.