Let’s be honest. Prior to starting this week’s column, I had no idea that the one word in the above headline ever existed. Accordingly, I didn’t know what it meant or how to properly spell it.
Thanks to Edwin and Jean Nelson of Waterloo, I do now.
The couple is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary today, Dec. 1. Curiosity led me online to find out about the semisesquicentennial. I wouldn’t dare give anyone the false impression I was some erudite scholar.
Sesquicentennial is the 150th anniversary of a significant event. Semisesquicentennial is half that (75th).
The coronavirus pandemic has shown how tenuous life can be for people of all ages. Nursing homes have been particularly dangerous. Fortunately, the Nelsons are still able to live safely in their own home, actually one divided in two — it’s shared with family members, allowing for safe protection from COVID-19.
Look at the accompanying photo taken this past Saturday, 75 years after the inset photo. Photos sometimes speak for themselves. You can see it as visual testimony to the love and ease they still have with one another. It was a moment that was not generated by me saying anything funny; instead, it was a reaction to a comment the two had shared between themselves.
The photo also illustrates two people who are defying what is typical of people ages 96 and 95. Ed’s hearing is suffering a bit, but overall their faculties and clarity, in general and in particular with Jean, are remarkable.
This love story has resulted in five children, 16 grandchildren, 32 (plus one on the way) great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. It was in Seneca Falls, where both attended Mynderse Academy, that the early connection was made, but it was in band where they started making music together, so to speak. Both played slide trombone.
Jean remembers one of her friends saying, “If you can get Ed Nelson’s eye, then you got something there.” Jean then followed up to me with, “And I did.”
Ed graduated from Mynderse on a Saturday in 1943; by Monday, he was off to start a three-year stint with the Navy, overseas, during World War II. When he was about to leave the Navy, Ed sent a telegram to Jean saying he was on his way home. He asked her to get a blood test and marriage license. A week later they were married in Seneca Falls.
He enrolled at Syracuse University — the couple lived there the whole time, in a camper, along with other military couples in the same situation. After college, the Nelsons headed to Pulaski, where Ed and his brothers started the Pulaski Wood and Supply Co. Part of the business moved to Waterloo, where Ed and his brother, Albert, operated a circle sawmill, had dry kilns, sold lumber, and made bowling pins and baseball bats. The bowling pins were produced for Brunswick and shipped out in railroad cars. The bats were rough-cut for Louisville Slugger, which would finish them to the individual specifications of baseball players.
In 1969, Jean played a role as Ye Olde Wood Shoppe opened at the site where her Pulaski Wood and Supply Co. operated. She managed the new business, which sold smaller pieces of lumber from the mill and gradually added home and gift items to its offerings. As the years passed, other shops were added, and their kids became more involved. The place became Ye Olde Wood Shoppe Village in the 1970s and ‘80s, featuring Ye Olde Barn, Candy Shoppe, Wood Shedd, Clock Shoppe, Doughnut Shoppe, Craft House, Feedbag Restaurant, Timber Harvester Sawmills, and Harvester Home Center.
The secret to this couple’s relationship success? “Every day is sweeter than the others,” Jean says. “We just love one another.”
The two have a strong faith in Jesus Christ. They are members of Waterloo Baptist Church and The Gideons International, and have worked previously with the local jail ministries sharing their faith.
The Nelsons have been witness to so many changes. In 1945, a new house cost $4,600, the average yearly income was $2,400, gasoline was 15 cents a gallon, and the price tag on a new car was $1,000. Their first vehicle was a used 1933 Pontiac they bought from a family member.
With the family’s help, they try to keep up with the times. They own a computer and even have participated in family Zoom calls during the pandemic, showing they too can be an active part of the 21st century.
The novel coronavirus has limited their regular face-to-face access with loved ones, but in recent days — after an online push — the couple has been receiving many anniversary cards in the mail. If you feel compelled to do the same, send your anniversary wishes to Ed and Jean Nelson, 30 N. Walnut St., Waterloo, NY 13165.