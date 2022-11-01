I have always thought of the “Bigger Picture” as a forum for other people’s stories. In a way I’m a messenger of sorts. Through my daily travels meeting people and places I am able to “harvest” material for this column. Thankfully many readers also reach out to me with great story ideas that may be human interest related, whistleblowers who report injustice or topics that are historical in nature.
This week’s subject matter is more historical in nature, much like the most recent column about the 100-year-old Tuesday Piano Quartette.
The folks at SERRV reached out to me to let my know of its 52nd year of operation and an Open House being held Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Quite frankly I knew little about SERRV other than the group has a small room at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva where they sell various items. SERRV gets that space donated by the church but has no religious affiliation to it. Because of the location, most of the volunteers who work at the shop are from the church’s congregation.
One such volunteer, Sandra Ansley, says she has been told by others that SERRV is “one of the best-kept secrets in Geneva.”
I am here to share details.
Since 1949 SERRV International — or Sales Exchange for Refugee Rehabilitation Vocations — has been fighting poverty through fair and ethical trade practices. Its website says it “began its mission by helping displaced European refugees trade their handcrafts for income after the Second World War. Since then, its reach has extended to 24 countries worldwide, empowering over 8,000 artisans and farmers every year by selling their handcrafts.”
It aims to empower small-scale global artisans and farmers through long-term trading partnerships, helping them build sustainable employment, resources, rights, and a vision of hope in their communities. They do this by creating jobs, paying fair wages, encouraging sustainable practices, and supporting community development while preserving traditional crafting techniques.
What is the Geneva SERRV’s role in this?
First SERRV International pays the artisans, many of whom were assisted with their artistic training, for their products. Members of the Geneva organization order what they wish to sell here from SERRV International. Geneva then resells the items for a profit. Since it is a non-for-profit, the money realized by sales is donated to various local non-profits such as the Community Lunch Program, Center of Concern, the Presbyterian Church and more.
Prior to the pandemic, a typical year might result in $10,000 to disperse. Generally, the biggest seller is chocolate, the product of a woman-owned farm that harvests cocoa beans. She was initially assisted by SERRV with starting up the business.
Other items for sale include things for the home, fashion, jewelry, baskets and more.
The local store was started 52 years ago by Nancy Brownell. It is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sundays for an hour or so after services. During November and December, Saturday hours are expanded to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The SERRV community believes in the power of hope. Positive thinking is powerful, but hope is hard to have without opportunity, and that hope needs more than charity to happen. Empowering the poor to help themselves helps reduce the effects of poverty worldwide. If this resonates with you, then consider buying gifts with a purpose that help humanity.