It’s our responsibility to try to leave the planet in better shape for future generations than how we found it. Not doing that is a problem.
When climate change isn’t fully acknowledged as being an imminent danger to the future of humanity, that is a problem. When the DEC doesn’t do its job by conducting thorough environmental studies on issues such as the Greenidge bitcoin mining operation, that is a problem. When a recent poll indicates that one in four Americans — including 41% of Republicans nationwide — will refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination, that is a problem. If Democrats don’t come up with immigration reform, problems lie ahead. When landfills, over the years, morph into seemingly never-ending and growing mountains of trash, yes — that is a problem.
Lindsey Dean, 28, and Sam Castner, 46, feel we all need to be good stewards of this Earth. That has led them to the formation of the IDEA Collective.
Some projects they have developed include educating and helping kids, even in the smallest of ways, to create change and make the world a better place. It is an extension of their business Sam + Lin Designs based in Dundee. You have seen many of their sculpture pieces like the large, ornate gates at the entrance to Fox Run Vineyards; others are at Red Tail Ridge Winery and Seneca Shores Winery. A brand-new piece has been installed at Dr. Frank’s.
Their new, environmental-based craft kits for kids focus on nature and invoke creativity, curiosity, and independent learning. Its STEAM-based learning can help parents provide meaningful experiences for their kids.
It has been two years in the making, with the first one being The Grow Kit — an evergreen tree seed grow kit to plant more greenery for a cleaner earth. The second one, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and the need for indoor educational activities, is what we are looking at more closely. It involves the monarch butterfly.
The monarch butterfly is in trouble. There is habitat loss and fragmentation throughout the monarchs’ long travel range. Pesticide use is destroying milkweed, the plant they need to survive. The changing climate has intensified weather events and thinned out monarch populations.
The numbers of monarchs has decreased significantly over the past 20 years, enough so that they are close to being put on the endangered species list.
What is included in the Monarch Butterfly and Milkweed Plant MakerKid Kit?
• A 16-piece wooden monarch puzzle.
• Two Crayola markers for decorate purposes.
• An instruction blueprint with educational elements and a word puzzle.
• One educational activity booklet with monarch and milkweed facts.
• A milkweed seed packet with an instruction sheet.
• A box that holds all items and can be colored and used as an artwork pedestal.
In addition, there is a YouTube tutorial on the monarch butterfly project that is led by Sam’s 7-year-old daughter.
The hope is that integrating creativity and artistic processes with environmental studies inspires today’s youth. To do that, Sam and Lin hope to help empower our next generation of creative thinkers through craft, community and sustainability.
In the present circumstances, no one can afford to assume that someone else will solve their problems. Each of us has a responsibility to help guide our global family in the right direction. Good wishes are not sufficient; we must become actively engaged.
Those words of wisdom are from the Dalai Lama.
The fact that Earth Day is this Thursday, and Arbor Day is eight days later, may provide impetus for parents to visit www.ideacollectivelearning.com/makerkid-kits for more information and to get their children involved.