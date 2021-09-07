For some, the recent fall of Kabul, Afghanistan has sparked memories of scenes documented 46 years ago when Saigon, the capital of U.S.-backed South Vietnam, fell to communist-ruled North Vietnam.
The optics show a lot of similarities, most notably the last days of chaos for those desperately trying to escape the changing regimes. The U.S. was involved in the Vietnam War for 19 years; in Afghanistan it was 20 — both were losing efforts.
Besides that, much was different including the missions involved and the time periods in which they took place. It took more than two years between the U.S. exit and the communist victory in Vietnam while just weeks in Afghanistan.
In both wars the majority of Americans eventually became weary of U.S. involvement.
Someone who knows all too well about the Vietnam War is Lan Nguyen. On April 29, 1975, just one day before the “fall” of Saigon, she and her husband were miraculously able to flee the country.
Now 74 and living primarily in Virginia, Lan has a connection to this area — specifically Seneca Falls. How she initially made it here is nothing short of remarkable.
Originally from North Vietnam, her family moved to South Vietnam in 1954 when she was a child. As the war came to its conclusion, Lan, then 28, was newly married and living in Saigon with her husband who, as she explains it, was attending a military medical school. As a result they were not allowed to leave the country.
But fearing the harshness of a communist ruled country they decided at the last minute to flee. Her neighbor had a plan. On two motor bikes they piled on seven people and headed to a waiting ship. All she had were the clothes on her back, less than $200 and several ounces of gold that were traditional wedding gifts the couple received.
They scooted past a barbed wire check point and boarded. The boat waited until nightfall before taking off with all the lights turned off and in silence in order to best navigate the dangerous Viet Cong watched waters.
When it got to international waters everyone was transferred to a large barge. It had the capacity for about 600 people but there were over 2,000 on board. They traveled for two days under the hot sun without any food or water.
As other ships passed by they started to rescue the women and children first. Lan decided to stay on the barge in order to not get separated from her husband. She remembers being one of only a few women who stayed.
Her husband started to suffer from the heat and lack of food. They were eventually transferred to another boat to get treatment.
Lan looks back and feels very fortunate as she compares her voyage to that of many of her fellow countrymen and women who tried to leave in small boats on the open seas while dealing with enemies including pirates.
The couple finally was dropped off in the Philippines, then taken to Guam. From there they were transferred to a receiving refugee station in the United States. There were four or five of them; they ended up at one in Pennsylvania.
With the help of the Red Cross, they were able to start feeling a little more optimistic about things. Very soon after, the generosity and good will of Seneca Falls came into play.
At the time George Souhan was the owner and boss of the Seneca Knitting Mill. According to an article published in the Buffalo News in 1999, he was quite the guy. He was considered the ideal owner — a person who made money but also had a strong desire to treat his workers well on many levels. If one of his workers needed something, he was there to help. Workers spoke about how he loaned them hundreds of dollars on the spot for a car repair, funeral expense or other emergencies. One person commented that he was like a father to every one.
He died in 2004 but it probably was no surprise to anyone that he and his wife sponsored Lan and her husband and brought them up to Seneca Falls.
He hired Lan to work at the Mill while her husband continued pursuing his medical degree.
While living in Seneca Falls Lan became pregnant with their son (and only child).
Though Lan’s husband’s career had them leaving Seneca Falls less than a year after arrival, it was the jump start they needed to start their American Dream. In addition they were able to make some lifelong friends that still keep in contact to this day. Don and Kathy Peters of Waterloo have remained close since reaching out to help Lan when she first arrived to the area.
Lan went on to work for the Vietnamese Service of The Voice of America (top inset photo) from 1986 to her retirement in 2012. She was a broadcaster, reporter and in her last four years, an editor.
She has very fond memories of Seneca Falls and the beauty of the area. When we spoke on the phone last week I relayed to her I had been at the former Seneca Knitting Mill for a ceremony that day. She was ever so pleased to learn of its repurpose as the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
For Lan, she can only wonder what would have become of her life if she had not risked it all and had remained in her war-torn homeland.
