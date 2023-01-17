Kim and I, like others from the cold Northeast, look forward to an escape of sorts to the Sunshine State during the winter. It seems many New Yorkers also are finding Florida quite a desirable destination — albeit in a more permanent way.
While New York has a great publicity campaign of “I Love New York,” for me it’s more “I just like New York,” although I expect to continue being a resident if I ever retire (not likely) from photojournalism.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from July 2021 to July 2022, New York state lost a net 365,000 people, about 2% of its total population, who relocated elsewhere. The majority headed to Florida, where that state’s population increased by over 243,000.
The continued exodus of people is the reason New York lost one of its seats in Congress recently.
Though we are not relocating and are just visitors, many others are finding lower housing prices, better cost of living and, most importantly, New York’s staggering high tax rates as motivating factors. The most well-known tax benefit in Florida is that residents are not subject to a statewide income tax.
In short, in a ranking of states with the highest overall tax burden — taking into account property taxes, individual income taxes and total sales and excise taxes — New York ranked the highest with a 12.97% overall burden. Florida ranked No. 47 with an overall estimated tax burden of 6.56%.
We were in a department store in Daytona Beach when I saw a guy wearing a T-shirt with GENESEO on it. I told the man Kim’s daughter lives in Livonia. Someone in another aisle heard me and called out “I’m from Syracuse,” and yet another let us know she was from the Binghamton area. Then, while by the ocean in Daytona Beach with my dog, Grover, I met Pumie Carrasquillo (pictured). She had spent some time as a teen in, of all places, Lyons and Clyde.
Like some of the people I profile in this column, she is kind of a nomadic soul who has had a difficult life in some respects.
Born in Syracuse, Pumie was, unfortunately, raised in an abusive household. By sixth grade she found herself in foster care and temporarily living with relatives. Lyons and Clyde was where she lived during this period of her life.
By age 15, she became a runaway and for many years lived the struggles that go with it.
Pumie is now 51 years old and has three grown children who she raised in the Pulaski area of New York. She currently is rehabbing a home in Sandy Creek and hopes to use the proceeds when she sells it to relocate to Florida.
Due to several surgeries on her back and neck, some the result of her childhood trauma, Pumie currently lives on disability benefits, income she makes from arts and crafts she creates, and from savings she has accumulated.
Her path in life is now one where she likes to help others with often simple things. For example, she met some people who needed a ride to North Carolina but didn’t have the funds, so she planned to drive them there in the coming days.
Pumie now chooses to be an example for others of love and gifts. She feels she has lived through and released most of the pain of her early life and has entered, she says, a kind of void.
She feels that “God gave me life and love, so it is up to me to give to others.”