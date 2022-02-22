My first encounter with 75-year-old David Stern of Rose was a couple of years ago. I read he would be at the Lyons Farmers Market doing a public demonstration of braiding garlic stems and their bulbs.
I approached a man (Stern) and asked if he was David Stern. His answer was, “He is a few booths down.” When I went back to the same event last year and again saw the man, he presented his middle finger to me.
That was the start of what has grown into a friendship.
As for that middle finger salute, I asked him that day what was up with the perceived hostility. It was directed more toward the Finger Lakes Times than me, he said. He was frustrated with the newspaper’s lack of coverage of the North Rose area and even more importantly the information the paper prints about farming, which I will get into further detail later.
My job as a photojournalist makes me likely the most visible representative of the paper. So if someone has a gripe that is FLT-related I can see why I might get the brunt of one’s frustration or anger … and I am okay with that.
I suggested to David that we meet up sometime and chat about what was on his mind, and he agreed.
He has owned and operated Rose Valley Farm since 1973. In 1979 he began transitioning to organic farming, completing that change in 1985 when his became one of the first farms in New York to be “Certified Organic.”
He is well-educated, cares about the environment, a pacifist, a passionate hard worker, left leaning in his ideology, and a decent human being.
The crops he selects are grown to match the soil, climate, markets and his disposition. Throughout the fresh market season he can provide between 45-70 different vegetables types. They include perennial crops such as asparagus and rhubarb, annual crops of greens, roots, herbs, vine crop and more. He has become one of the biggest champions for organic farming in the state and maybe country too.
It is a relatively small operation that David, his partner Janet, and a few helpers tend to it but advanced aging makes it taxing nonetheless. Metaphorically not a hill to climb but a mountain. Combine that with spartan living conditions by choice — 50 years living in 625 square feet space, carrying in wood, water and in his words, “enjoying” an outdoor toilet. I was shocked to hear that in the U.S. today someone chooses to live like this, in the cold northeast no less.
David explains that as a young adult involved in the long ago anti-war, peace and love movements that he found it pivotal in his choosing a lifestyle that was ecologically sound and made sense to him. Unlike the majority of other like-minded souls from back in the day, he has committed to it longterm.
He tells me that in 50 years he has not had to cut down a single tree for wood but relies on a tree’s natural death. He also is given venison from hunters allowed on his property. He has yet to own a cell phone (still uses a landline at home) and just recently turned on a computer for the first time at a class he enrolled in at the local library. The reason? So much today is done online but more importantly a lot of the materials and periodicals now require the reader to go online for the “rest of the story.” Reading newspapers and agriculture trade mags is how he keeps up with current events along with being an avid supporter of NPR radio. And the guy still maintains the tradition of mailing handwritten letters to friends and family.
The property has quite a few buildings and is cluttered with tons of research material, farm equipment and who knows what else. David claims to know where everything can be found quickly when needed. The accompanying inset photo shows piled up sneakers he has worn out over the decades.
In the early years until 1997 the farm was providing organic food for over 180 members of a CSA — or Community Supported Agriculture group. After 2000 the majority of the food was sold and distributed through Finger Lakes Organic Growers Cooperative. As of 2021, over 44 area food banks receive funding to buy his product that for years was often donated.
Garlic, which originally brought me to David, might be his claim to fame. He is one of the top authorities on growing it and is co-founder of the Garlic Seed Foundation, an educational non-profit that promotes the ecological production and consumption of it. Several doctoral students have interviewed him to pick his brain for their thesis work about organic agricultural issues. He is constantly trying to improve and refine his garlic.
Which brings me back to the major issue David has had with the Times over the years. It involves our coverage of conventional farming practices that rarely touches on its harmful and negative impacts.
Organic farmers don’t have the money to compete with the chemical companies that support conventional farmers. He says, “Wayne County wouldn’t agriculturally be what it is today if you took away the chemicals.” He added that area residents predominantly see cheap food as good food, which he feels, is rarely true. The cost to produce and transport that “cheap” food is quite high and is passed on to consumers in other ways like taxes. He says the early farmers knew best. The top quality product is the stuff harvested closest to the consumer. Of course, years ago, the product also was not treated with chemicals nor genetically modified.
Stern says most people are unwilling to pay higher prices for quality organic food. That is hurting organic farms that can’t get subsidies from the government for fruits and vegetables like the large farms can for commodities such as corn, grains and dairy. Quite frankly it makes it difficult to make a living.
In 1989 Stern was asked to write a piece on organic farming for Newsweek’s feature called “My Turn.” It never ran. Stern says it was too radical at the time. The interesting thing is 33 years later he wouldn’t need to change a word of it. He delved into the harm of using pesticides and how they can make their way into the food supply. He talked about how American society has become chemically dependent in its agriculture. The result is crops with diminishing nutritional.
He adds that farmers have to “dance to several tunes.” Consumers demand perfect looking items, grocers demand longer shelf life and constant supply, processors demand undamaged crops, and bankers demand on-time payments. Much of this works against the small organic farmer. The only thing that remains consistent is how inconsistent the weather can be. David sees the weather as a silent partner and so he is very adaptable.
Ultimately, he feels that federal farm policies support inadequate and destructive agricultural practices. The last line of his unpublished article was “It demands our attention and its right on our dinner plate!”
Without proper care of the land (base soil) and with climate change and farmers going belly up, Stern sees a reckoning coming soon. He says statistics show that by 2050, the world will need 30% more food production. With the number of farms decreasing each year how will that need be satisfied?
In winter Stern spends time filling out the loads of paperwork required for organic farming in New York. He will plan out the year’s crops, and somehow, on limited income, pay the bills required of a farm he bought for $19,000 that is now assessed at 10 times that.
As difficult as it may sometimes get for him — with each day providing progressively worse economic and health challenges — he looked at me and said calmly: “I like what I do ... [ultimately] I am going to wear out before I rush out [of farming].”
Very soon it will be time to prune the blueberry bushes and others plants. He looks forward to it because he says it is a good way for a 75-year-old man to get the body moving and in shape.
David Stern has worked harder than most of us ever will. He continues to be a rural advocate for progressive change and hopes for an integration of all people into a green and just world.