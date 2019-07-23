  • Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance 2019

The Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance in Trumansburg is easily one of the top five events I most enjoy covering each year. It features an eclectic array of musical genres and dance performances. Over two dozen acts are presented during the four-day show, where onsite camping is encouraged.

The vibe there is low-key and non-commercial, something that hasn’t changed over the festival’s 25 years.

Because it is so family friendly — there are tons of activities for the kids — ages range from newborn to those in their late 70s ... or even older.

This is not the first time I have written about GrassRoots, probably because there are so many interesting people in attendance.

