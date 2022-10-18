The start of construction on a new, multimillion-dollar highway department building was set to take place in the town of Gorham this month. That has been put on hold because some concerned citizens were able to gather enough signatures on a petition so that the topic will now go up for a vote Oct. 25.
Town resident Ben Page is a farmer and small-business owner who assisted in securing the minimum 86 signatures to force a permissive referendum on the matter. In total, 142 signatures were obtained.
Page doesn’t have a huge problem with a new facility; rather, he is not comfortable with the process. He feels it shouldn’t be a Town Board decision, but a community one — no different than what is done for, say, school budget approvals, etc.
The Town Board’s point of view is that its members were elected to do a job and they are doing it, Supervisor Fred Lightfoote said at a fairly recent meeting.
The board meeting minutes from the past six months have proved to be insightful for gleaning information on the topic for this column.
Many felt that not enough townspeople were aware of the project or properly informed of the details due to a number of reasons. They include the monthly Town Board meetings having had Zoom transmission malfunctions that didn’t allow for the flow of information to the viewing public. In addition, there is a large Mennonite community that may not use the internet nor be reading the newspaper regularly.
A recent open house to highlight some of the problems facing the current highway department (top inset photo) drew only four people — not because people don’t care, but rather, some say, because it was not well publicized.
In May of this year, the Gorham Town Board passed a resolution to designate itself lead agency in the State Environmental Quality Review process for the project by a vote of 5-0. The Town Board wants to use serial bonds to finance capital improvements that include the construction of a 20,250-square-foot municipal highway garage, various site and other incidental improvements in connection with the new building; and the acquisition of original furnishings, equipment, machinery or apparatus that may be required in connection with the construction.
The amount needed? Serial bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $5,430,000. Including preliminary and incidental costs, the total financing is estimated to be $6 million.
Up for a vote next Tuesday is whether to approve the use of serial bonds to finance the venture. If the measure is defeated, the project essentially will be dead in the water. No funding, no project.
Canandaigua and Farmington have relatively new and impressive highway department buildings, but some Gorham residents have asked if their town is really in need of one.
The town population is roughly 4,500. Currently, property tax assessments are at 93%, with an upcoming revaluation planned that will bring the equalization rate to 100%. Considering home values have increased since the town’s last revaluation, the rise in assessments will have a dramatic impact on many. In addition, within the last two years a new town tax was initiated. Add in inflation and the rising prices on goods and it is no surprise many are being cost-conscious.
So, what do residents want?
Deb North (pictured at her home) would like to see options, and be able to review them, before ever considering such a massive expense.
She is someone who is a regular attendee/viewer of the Town Board meetings, a concerned citizen and 40-year resident of the town of Gorham. While she understands the need for upgraded facilities, she would like to see alternate plans, especially for storage equipment that isn’t needed for snow removal and does not need to be in a garage with heated floors etc. She feels the residents should at least see the following three options:
• The plan the Town Board currently endorses.
• A scaled-down version of that plan.
• A plan focused on renovating the existing structure.
North is happy about the upcoming vote, regardless of its outcome, because with a project this costly she is also of the opinion, like Page, it shouldn’t be left to just five board members to decide.
MRB Group representative Greg Hotaling says that company and the town have gone through a lengthy process and concept phase for constructing a new highway facility. He says the existing barn is undersized and relatively outdated and unsafe for employees to be inside when all the trucks are inside. When the planning for the new garage initially started, it was just for a garage, but it has since expanded to include a maintenance bay, a wash bay, storage, and more.
The fee for MRB’s work is $335,500.
Town resident Sally Napolitano thinks the engineering fees seem high for a building that she feels is cookie-cutter in design. She asked if the town sends this type of work out to bid.
“Not on this one,” Lightfoote responded. “We do not have a contract with MRB. The town contracts with them for certain jobs. MRB Group has done an enormous amount of work that they have not charged for in putting this together. This is how we, kind of, compensate them.”
The resolution to use MRB was adopted 5-0.
This was concerning to North. She gave, as an example, the new Ontario County Produce Auction building (bottom inset photo) that was built in Gorham by Mennonite contractors for $700,000. She feels that although the new highway building certainly would cost more than that, putting it out for bid might save on the expected millions to be paid.
Lightfoote said this at a recent board meeting: “A year and a half ago we did go back looking at other alternatives as far as the building goes and when we added everything together the Board decided that it didn’t make sense to go with a less costly alternative because the long-term benefit to the town is by far the better option. We looked at six or eight different plans with different variations to each plan. We’ve been years working at this just trying to come up with making sure we’re doing everything necessary and appropriate.”
On June 22, 2022, the bond resolution passed by a vote of 4-1. Board member Phil Curtis was opposed.
“I just want to state, the way things are, the people I’ve talked to, interest rates are going crazy, gas is $5 a gallon, is this the right time?” Curtis asked. “This is a project I believe in, but is this the right time to do it?”
Supervisor Lightfoote said if enough people were concerned and wanted a public vote on the building itself, his assumption was that if there was a vote on the bond resolution and the vote was in favor of not obtaining funding through bonding, then the project would come to a halt.
Clarity on the issue comes next Tuesday (see the accompanying pullout box for information on the vote).